couple Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams have welcomed their second child together.Bayleigh and Chris, who already share a daughter named Alora Leigh together, have now added a baby boy to their family."Our little family is officially complete !! A daughter and a son ! Our son is finally here," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, January 14."To say we're blessed is an understatement. To bring our son into this world, in a different country, with a different experience was amazing."The pair named their son Christopher Jordan Williams II."Him having Swag's full name AND being born @ 2:17am ON THE DOT, which is Swags Birthday, was something we couldn't have even dreamed off. God is hilarious lol," Bayleigh and Chris continued."My labor went smoothly and so is my recovery. I'm extremely grateful for these past 2 years; having Alora and Baby $wag back to back. The family legacy of Swayleigh officially begins now! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us this entire time. We love you all."The happy parents concluded, "Christopher Jordan Williams II, mommy, daddy & your big sister Alora loves YOU!!! So so much. #family #birth #dubai #blacklove."Bayleigh announced via social media on August 31, 2023 that she was pregnant again In a joint posting at the time, the alums uploaded a video of Bayleigh's baby bump and their immediate family spending a nice day together at the beach."God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed," the couple wrote."We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone. Alora is going to be a big sister y'all! Two under two is crazy."Bayleigh and Chris went on to write, "We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is craaaaazy! And we're here along for the ride. Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys."Bayleigh and Chris announced they had Baby No. 1 on the way in May 2022.The pair then welcomed Alora in September 2022. She was born after Bayleigh suffered a miscarriage in 2018."My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL," Bayleigh wrote to her followers in May 2022, announcing her pregnancy with a rainbow baby."Being a mom is all I've wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams."Chris also gushed about Bayleigh's pregnancy with Alora on his own Instagram account at the time."To have a baby coming in GENERAL... is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better," Chris wrote."To Bay, I'm so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we've been through."Chris promised in his post to give his unborn child "the world," writing, "Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We'll see you in a few weeks. Cheers to our baby. I love you forever!"It's been widely reported that Bayleigh and Chris got married in a quiet, secret ceremony with family in February 2019 after meeting and falling in love on 's 20th season.Although Chris was evicted from the house early on, he and Bayleigh bonded over their shared trauma, when they went through the miscarriage together.Bayleigh experienced the miscarriage while living in the jury house, and Chris was apparently very supportive during the difficult and emotional time.The couple got engaged during the show's finale in September 2018, and three months after the proposal, Chris and the former Miss Missouri USA purchased their first home together and moved into a raised ranch-style house."My first pregnancy didn't happen the way that I had dreamt it. It was an unplanned and sudden surprise," Dayton previously shared on Instagram."But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all. When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn't feel like I could do anything right."Bayleigh said she "finally" felt "whole again" when God "blessed" her with the "little miracle" of Alora.