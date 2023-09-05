In a joint posting, the Big Brother alums uploaded a video of Bayleigh's baby bump and their immediate family spending a nice day together at the beach.
"God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed," the couple wrote.
"We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone. Alora is going to be a big sister y'all! Two under two is crazy."
Bayleigh and Chris continued, "We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is craaaaazy! And we're here along for the ride. Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys."
The pair set their sweet video to "Drippppp" by Something Special.
Chris also gushed about Bayleigh's pregnancy with Alora on his own Instagram account at the time.
"To have a baby coming in GENERAL... is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better," Chris wrote.
"To Bay, I'm so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we've been through."
Chris promised in his post to give his unborn child "the world," writing, "Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We'll see you in a few weeks. Cheers to our baby. I love you forever!"
It's been widely reported that Bayleigh and Chris got married in a quiet, secret ceremony with family in February 2019 after meeting and falling in love on Big Brother's 20th season.
Although Chris was evicted from the Big Brother house early on, he and Bayleigh bonded over their shared trauma, when they went through the miscarriage together.
Bayleigh experienced the miscarriage while living in the jury house, and Chris was apparently very supportive during the difficult and emotional time.
The couple got engaged during the show's finale in September 2018, and three months after the proposal, Chris and the former Miss Missouri USA purchased their first home together and moved into a raised ranch-style house.
"My first pregnancy didn't happen the way that I had dreamt it. It was an unplanned and sudden surprise," Dayton previously shared on Instagram.
"But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all. When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn't feel like I could do anything right."