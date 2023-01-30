Kyle was a 29-year-old unemployed TikTok star from Utah when he appeared on Big Brother's 24th season, and Alyssa was a 24-year-old marketing representative from Florida.
Kyle received backlash for a racism controversy during the season as well as his sneaky and deceitful strategy in the game. Many Big Brother fans called him "KKKyle" on social media, and some Twitter users demanded that he be removed from the game prior to his September 1, 2022 eviction.
Kyle continued in his statement, "We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each other's mental health."
"We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you'll do the same," he added.
Kyle also thanked his fans for supporting the couple "throughout our relationship," before nothing that the decision to split is "best" for him and Alyssa.
"We'll both benefit from some time to focus on ourselves. We ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time," Kyle shared.
"We still love and care for each other deeply, and we look forward to the future with hope and positivity. Thank you for your understanding and support," he concluded.
Alyssa reportedly reposted the same statement Thursday on her own Instagram Stories.
Alyssa and Kyle had a hot and steamy showmance in theBig Brother house. Alyssa admitted at one point they had sex, and the pair struggled to hide their affection for one another to their fellow houseguests.
Alyssa and Kyle were seemingly planning to take their relationship into the real world after the show, but Alyssa hesitated once Kyle's racially-insensitive and racially-ignorant behavior came to light in the Big Brother house.
Kyle initially came under fire when he pitched the formation of an all-white alliance designed to stop "diverse" players from potentially coming together like "The Cookout" alliance, the historic all-Black alliance that had dominated the game on Season 23 of Big Brother in 2021.
Alyssa therefore broke up with Kyle during filming because of his problematic comments. She was admittedly hurt, upset and uncomfortable.
"I feel very disappointed with the comments Kyle made in the house and I need a lot of clarity on that," Alyssa told Us in September 2022 following her eviction a few weeks after Kyle was sent to the jury house.
"So I think getting out of the house -- in jury -- I can have some good conversations with Kyle. And then after that, I can have some conversations with my family and friends and see where we lie."
That same month, Kyle told the magazine how he was "forever grateful" for the "love and compassion" he received from some of his housemates, including the Black players whom he had offended.
"As far as leaving the game, the responsibility then falls on me to continue to have those conversations, to continue to learn and grow and continue to find resources that can help me understand these types of situations more fully," Kyle explained.
Alyssa and Kyle appeared to lay low after Big Brother's finale aired on CBS, but in late October 2022, they took a trip to Saint Augustine, FL, clearly showing that they had reconciled and were back together.
The pair then traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, together in November, where they went shark diving and saw sea turtles. Later that month, the couple revealed in an Instagram Q&A session how they'd like to get a dog together.
And then in mid-December, Alyssa posted a slideshow of photos with Kyle in which they were all dressed up in formal attire at the Ringling Museum of Art.
"Loving you is something I'm really good at," Alyssa captioned the slideshow.