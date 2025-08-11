Mickey Lee had anticipated Rachel would vote to keep Jimmy, so she was wondering who else had voted to evict Kelley Jorgensen.
That houseguest was Ashley Hollis, who had attempted to change her vote and evict Jimmy at the last minute -- in order to side with the house majority -- but failed.
Ashley, trying to do some damage control, and Keanu Soto assured Rachel that she wasn't alone in the house.
Meanwhile, Mickey and Morgan Pope speculated Ashley had lied to them and betrayed them. This made Ashley very worried that she was going to be evicted next.
Cliffton "Will" Williams knew about Ashley's voting decision, but he promised her that he wouldn't tell anybody about it.
It then became time for the next Head of Household competition. As the outgoing HoH, Mickey was ineligible to compete.
The competition required two houseguests at a time to step up to a podium and face off against each other.
The houseguests were shown a video of "Jack the Double Dipper" dipping into three different dips -- guacamole, salsa and queso. The goal was to figure out which dip Jack had dipped his chip into the most times.
In each head-to-head battle, the first player to ring in correctly would stay in the game and eliminate his or her competitor. The winner of each round would also be able to choose the next two players to face off.
The last player standing after 11 rounds would become the new Head of Household.
Will answered first, but incorrectly, and so Ava became the new Head of Household.
"This could not be better than me winning HoH! Ava and I have a Final 2, plus, I've been planting seeds to nominate Vinny for like two weeks," Rachel told the cameras.
And Vince knew he had pissed off Rachel and Ashley -- and that the two women would be in Ava's ear this week.
"Maybe I screwed up," Vince admitted in the Big Brother Diary Room.
Ava said she didn't want to have any one-on-one conversations, so Vince was feeling pretty deflated. Ashley was also scared since people assumed she had tried to save Jimmy.
Ava assured Zach Cornell that he was going to be okay, and she confirmed that she wanted to work with Mickey going forward.
Ava shared with Mickey how she was planning to nominate Vinny, Keanu and Ashley.
"Ashley talks way too much, and so does Vinny," Ava explained in the Big Brother Diary Room. "And Keanu, he's the only one I ever yelled at in the house, so I feel like it's only fair."
Ava explained to Mickey how she didn't find Ashley trustworthy, but Mickey still felt close to Ashley and wanted to keep her in the house.
Mickey told Ava that they needed Ashley as a number and so that would be a pretty bad decision to make.
After Rylie Jeffries and Katherine Woodman were shown kissing, Vince talked to Rachel and confessed that he had "f-cked up" in the game by targeting her. Rachel, however, didn't share that she had already been targeting him for weeks.
Vince turned on the tears for Rachel and Will, but it didn't seem to change how they felt about him.
Ava thought it was silly Vince was trying to campaign with her allies and that it made even more sense now to put him on the chopping block.
But Will was tired of the same people going on the block week to week, and so he pitched the idea of Zach going on the block. Mickey agreed she'd like to see Zach in jeopardy over Ashley.
"I want to make a move that's not only good for my game but for the people I'm close with," Ava explained to the cameras.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Ava announced she had decided to nominate Keanu, Vince and Zach for eviction.
"Frankly, I just picked the people who I think were the most shaken by me winning HoH because it shows me that you don't trust me," Ava declared.
"Love you all, seriously. I don't want anybody to leave. But that's why it's called Big Brother and not Squatter's Rights."
Ava explained how her two closest allies wanted to see Zach on the block and she had butted heads with Keanu in the past. And finally, Ava said she nominated Vince because she just didn't talk enough game with him.
"Time to go win that Veto again, baby. Game on!" Keanu told the cameras.
And Vince said he needed to channel all his nervous energy into trying to win the Power of Veto.