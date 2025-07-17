HOME > Big Brother > Big Brother 27 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

'Big Brother': Ashley Hollis wins PoV and Vince Panaro names new nom before Jimmy Heagerty blows up the house

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2025



featured Ashley Hollis winning the Power of Veto and the Head of Household, Vince Panaro, naming Kelley Jorgensen his replacement nominee before Jimmy Heagerty blew up the house during the Season 27 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT After Ashley won the Power of Veto, Vince had to name a replacement nominee.



RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



Vince decided to nominate his closest ally, Kelley, as a pawn. That leaves Kelley, Amy Bingham and Isaiah "Zae" Frederich on the chopping block heading into the season's first live eviction.



The broadcast began with Amy as Vince's pawn on the block. Vince felt he couldn't trust Ashley and he still wondered if Zae was "the secret accomplice," which made them good nominees, in his opinion.



Ashley confronted Vince asking why he had lied to her.



"I'm pissed. Me and Vince had an agreement and he played me! I thought he was a man of his word but he's clearly not," Ashley vented in the Diary Room.



Vince told Ashley that he got the feeling she was paranoid and didn't genuinely want to work with him.



"I just trusted you and I feel stupid," Ashley cried to Vince. "I'm just confusedâ€¦ I feel really hurt by you because I trusted you."



Vince said he had done his best to get a good read on everybody, and Ashley snapped that he certainly didn't read her well. She cried about how she hated everybody.



Vince, seemingly bewildered and upset about Ashley's breakdown, asked if he could fix things by winning the Power of Veto and taking her off the block. Ashley said that would make her trust him again, but she was lying -- and so was Vince.



Vince admitted to the cameras he was never going to save Ashley with the Veto and making the suggestion was just a tactic to get her to stop crying.



Meanwhile, Amy didn't understand why she was a threat to Vince, and she said she didn't respect his "weeny" move.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW

'Big Brother' Showmance Couples: See who is still together and who broke up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

But Vince still had a No. 1 in Kelley, who was a little surprised Vince hadn't taken her up on her offer to go on the block as a pawn.



Zach Cornell and Lauren Domingue were then shown talking and giggling, and Zach gushed about how she's the sweetest person he ever met. But Zach said he was trying to keep his feelings in check, and Lauren shared how they needed to remain friends, at least for now, because she didn't want a showmance to jeopardize her game.



Rylie Jeffries was also crushing on Katherine, and



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



Rachel attempted to make friends, including with Keanu Soto and Jimmy. She said she was doing everything in her power to lower her threat level, and that included making multiple people think she'd be a great Final 2 ally to take to the end.



Zae, for his part, tried to make a friend, instead of an enemy, in Vince. Vince told Zae that Ashley probably needed to go home that week, and he also told the cameras that he wanted his nominations to stay the same.



Jimmy subsequently pitched to Zach how they should form a group of five or six strong players. Jimmy and Zach, having been Night 1 winners, thought it would be to their advantage to work together. Zach agreed and suggested Morgan and Vince, and then Jimmy added Rachel and Rylie.



That alliance quickly came together and became the Heavy Hitters.



ADVERTISEMENT



"My allegiance is to Amy and the Mom Squad 2.0."



Prior to the Veto competition, a part of Zach really wanted to save Zae, but he had just made an alliance with Vince. He therefore hoped he wouldn't even be picked to play in the competition.



In addition to the HoH, Vince, and the three nominees -- Amy, Ashley and Zae -- the following Houseguests who were selected to play in the Power of Veto were Rachel, Zach,



Amy had picked Rachel to play.



Ashley had a feeling no one was going to take her off the block and so she'd have to win the Veto herself.



Vince proceeded to ask his alliance to keep nominations the same, but Rachel said she had no intention of doing that.



For the Power of Veto competition dubbed "Campsite Caper," the participating players, dressed as forest rangers in "Felony Forest," were required to visit three crime scenes -- a tent, an outhouse, and the ranger's car.



Each crime scene had a unique tire track, footprint and stench that would lead to one of the crime suspects. (There was a wall filled with possible suspects). After collecting more evidence, the first person to pick the correct suspects and solve all three cases would win the Golden Power of Veto.



Amy hoped to show she's a competitor, even though she knew Rachel would save her.



In the end, Ashley won the Power of Veto, and she was absolutely ecstatic.



Vince admitted he was sick to his stomach because his target had won the Veto and now he needed to name a fourth nominee. Vince acknowledged this was "worst case scenario" for him by far.



Vince relied on Kelley for help, and Kelley said she'd be fine with becoming his replacement nominee. This move would fool the house about their close relationship, and Kelley said it would be a way to prove her loyalty to him.



ADVERTISEMENT RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Vince got emotional because he didn't want to see his best friend in the house on the block, but Kelley comforted him and assured him everything was going to be okay.



Jimmy asked Vince to nominate Keanu in order to "break up the bros," but Vince said he had no desire to do that because it would be big a big move that gets more blood on his hands. Rachel also learned about the possible Keanu play and warned Keanu about it.



Keanu chose not to freak out and instead went right to the source. Vince threw Jimmy under the bus and explained to Keanu how he was absolutely not going to nominate him.



Vince knew that Jimmy thought he controlled him, and so Vinny actually considered making Jimmy the replacement nominee instead.



Keanu gave Jimmy every opportunity to come clean by dropped hints that he knew about Jimmy's secret plan, but Jimmy continued to lie and deceive.



"Clearly Jimmy can't be trusted. Why are we going to keep somebody in the house who's not good for either of our games?" Keanu asked in the Diary Room. "Put him up so we can take him out."



Vince was left with two high risk options that could both backfire on him: Kelley and Jimmy.



Keanu then filled Ava Pearl in on how Jimmy was a "snake" and was going to try to divide the house. Ava thought about sharing this information with Jimmy so the two guys would go after each other and no eyes would be on her.



Ava did, in fact, tell Jimmy, which made Jimmy gun even harder to get Keanu out. For Vince's part, he fanned the flames a little bit in order to intensify this rival and keep himself on the outside of it.



"Maybe it's a good idea to put Kelley on the block so these two guys can stay in the game and go after each other," Vince said in the Diary Room.



At the Veto Meeting, Ashley used the Power of Veto on herself, and then Vince named Kelley the replacement nominee.



ADVERTISEMENT



"Keanu, I thought we had a great chat yesterday. I thought we shook each other's hand and said, 'I trusted you.' Honestly, you were completely off my radar and I felt good about you, but to hear you going around the house advocating for me to be up on the block this week and calling me a snake, is absolute bulls-hit," Jimmy declared.



He added, "You say I'm fake, you say I'm a snake. But the only thing fake about me are these damn sunglasses. I'm sick of it! I want everyone to hear loud and clear that I am gunning for you. So buckle up, buddy, because this snake has a bite! That's it."



Keanu asked Jimmy how long it took him to come up with that speech, and Ava's jaw was on the floor.



RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



"Well, I think the meeting's adjourned," Ava quipped.



Keanu confirmed Jimmy was going to be his main target going forward, and so Vince just hoped he wouldn't lose Kelley at the end of the week.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Ashley Hollis winning the Power of Veto and the Head of Household, Vince Panaro, naming Kelley Jorgensen his replacement nominee before Jimmy Heagerty blew up the house during the Season 27 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.After Ashley won the Power of Veto, Vince had to name a replacement nominee.Vince decided to nominate his closest ally, Kelley, as a pawn. That leaves Kelley, Amy Bingham and Isaiah "Zae" Frederich on the chopping block heading into the season's first live eviction.The broadcast began with Amy as Vince's pawn on the block. Vince felt he couldn't trust Ashley and he still wondered if Zae was "the secret accomplice," which made them good nominees, in his opinion.Ashley confronted Vince asking why he had lied to her."I'm pissed. Me and Vince had an agreement and he played me! I thought he was a man of his word but he's clearly not," Ashley vented in the Diary Room.Vince told Ashley that he got the feeling she was paranoid and didn't genuinely want to work with him."I just trusted you and I feel stupid," Ashley cried to Vince. "I'm just confusedâ€¦ I feel really hurt by you because I trusted you."Vince said he had done his best to get a good read on everybody, and Ashley snapped that he certainly didn't read her well. She cried about how she hated everybody.Vince, seemingly bewildered and upset about Ashley's breakdown, asked if he could fix things by winning the Power of Veto and taking her off the block. Ashley said that would make her trust him again, but she was lying -- and so was Vince.Vince admitted to the cameras he was never going to save Ashley with the Veto and making the suggestion was just a tactic to get her to stop crying.Meanwhile, Amy didn't understand why she was a threat to Vince, and she said she didn't respect his "weeny" move.But Vince still had a No. 1 in Kelley, who was a little surprised Vince hadn't taken her up on her offer to go on the block as a pawn.Zach Cornell and Lauren Domingue were then shown talking and giggling, and Zach gushed about how she's the sweetest person he ever met. But Zach said he was trying to keep his feelings in check, and Lauren shared how they needed to remain friends, at least for now, because she didn't want a showmance to jeopardize her game.Rylie Jeffries was also crushing on Katherine, and Rachel Reilly pushed him to pursue a romance and develop a deeper connection.Rachel attempted to make friends, including with Keanu Soto and Jimmy. She said she was doing everything in her power to lower her threat level, and that included making multiple people think she'd be a great Final 2 ally to take to the end.Zae, for his part, tried to make a friend, instead of an enemy, in Vince. Vince told Zae that Ashley probably needed to go home that week, and he also told the cameras that he wanted his nominations to stay the same.Jimmy subsequently pitched to Zach how they should form a group of five or six strong players. Jimmy and Zach, having been Night 1 winners, thought it would be to their advantage to work together. Zach agreed and suggested Morgan and Vince, and then Jimmy added Rachel and Rylie.That alliance quickly came together and became the Heavy Hitters."When someone says, 'Do you want to be in an alliance and meet in our secret meeting?' Of course you say yes, because it's , but do I want to be in an alliance with them? Absolutely not. I want to take them out one by one," Rachel revealed in the Diary Room."My allegiance is to Amy and the Mom Squad 2.0."Prior to the Veto competition, a part of Zach really wanted to save Zae, but he had just made an alliance with Vince. He therefore hoped he wouldn't even be picked to play in the competition.In addition to the HoH, Vince, and the three nominees -- Amy, Ashley and Zae -- the following Houseguests who were selected to play in the Power of Veto were Rachel, Zach,Amy had picked Rachel to play.Ashley had a feeling no one was going to take her off the block and so she'd have to win the Veto herself.Vince proceeded to ask his alliance to keep nominations the same, but Rachel said she had no intention of doing that.For the Power of Veto competition dubbed "Campsite Caper," the participating players, dressed as forest rangers in "Felony Forest," were required to visit three crime scenes -- a tent, an outhouse, and the ranger's car.Each crime scene had a unique tire track, footprint and stench that would lead to one of the crime suspects. (There was a wall filled with possible suspects). After collecting more evidence, the first person to pick the correct suspects and solve all three cases would win the Golden Power of Veto.Amy hoped to show she's a competitor, even though she knew Rachel would save her.In the end, Ashley won the Power of Veto, and she was absolutely ecstatic.Vince admitted he was sick to his stomach because his target had won the Veto and now he needed to name a fourth nominee. Vince acknowledged this was "worst case scenario" for him by far.Vince relied on Kelley for help, and Kelley said she'd be fine with becoming his replacement nominee. This move would fool the house about their close relationship, and Kelley said it would be a way to prove her loyalty to him.Vince got emotional because he didn't want to see his best friend in the house on the block, but Kelley comforted him and assured him everything was going to be okay.Jimmy asked Vince to nominate Keanu in order to "break up the bros," but Vince said he had no desire to do that because it would be big a big move that gets more blood on his hands. Rachel also learned about the possible Keanu play and warned Keanu about it.Keanu chose not to freak out and instead went right to the source. Vince threw Jimmy under the bus and explained to Keanu how he was absolutely not going to nominate him.Vince knew that Jimmy thought he controlled him, and so Vinny actually considered making Jimmy the replacement nominee instead.Keanu gave Jimmy every opportunity to come clean by dropped hints that he knew about Jimmy's secret plan, but Jimmy continued to lie and deceive."Clearly Jimmy can't be trusted. Why are we going to keep somebody in the house who's not good for either of our games?" Keanu asked in the Diary Room. "Put him up so we can take him out."Vince was left with two high risk options that could both backfire on him: Kelley and Jimmy.Keanu then filled Ava Pearl in on how Jimmy was a "snake" and was going to try to divide the house. Ava thought about sharing this information with Jimmy so the two guys would go after each other and no eyes would be on her.Ava did, in fact, tell Jimmy, which made Jimmy gun even harder to get Keanu out. For Vince's part, he fanned the flames a little bit in order to intensify this rival and keep himself on the outside of it."Maybe it's a good idea to put Kelley on the block so these two guys can stay in the game and go after each other," Vince said in the Diary Room.At the Veto Meeting, Ashley used the Power of Veto on herself, and then Vince named Kelley the replacement nominee.Before the Veto Meeting concluded, Jimmy stood up and announced that he wanted to get something off his chest."Keanu, I thought we had a great chat yesterday. I thought we shook each other's hand and said, 'I trusted you.' Honestly, you were completely off my radar and I felt good about you, but to hear you going around the house advocating for me to be up on the block this week and calling me a snake, is absolute bulls-hit," Jimmy declared.He added, "You say I'm fake, you say I'm a snake. But the only thing fake about me are these damn sunglasses. I'm sick of it! I want everyone to hear loud and clear that I am gunning for you. So buckle up, buddy, because this snake has a bite! That's it."Keanu asked Jimmy how long it took him to come up with that speech, and Ava's jaw was on the floor."Well, I think the meeting's adjourned," Ava quipped.Keanu confirmed Jimmy was going to be his main target going forward, and so Vince just hoped he wouldn't lose Kelley at the end of the week. BIG BROTHER 27 BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? MORE BIG BROTHER 27 NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Bachelor in Paradise's Justin Glaze reveals why he and Susie Evans broke up

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.















ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT















































