Big Brother and The Amazing Race couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have welcomed their fifth child together.

Jessica and Cody took to Instagram on Sunday, October 12 to announce that their baby girl has arrived.

Alongside a video of Italia dressed in blue and white daises with a matching headband, Jessica wrote, "Italia Belle Nickson. Born 10/10/25 @ 12:48. 19inches 7lbs 2oz."

Jessica tagged Cody and Italia's new Instagram account in her upload, which she set to "Let's Fall in Love" by Frank Sinatra.

Cody clarified in the comments that his newborn's name, Italia, is pronounced,  "(ee-TAH-lyah)."

One hour later, Cody posted a video of his daughter Maverick holding and hugging the baby in a cozy chair.

"Maverick is meant to be a big sister," Cody wrote.

Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen commented, "Stop it right now. Congrats you 2."

Jessica and Cody were also congratulated by The Bachelor alums Raven Gates, Jade Roper and Arie Luyendyk Jr., among others.

Jessica and Cody announced they were expecting Baby No. 5 -- and another girl -- in April.

Jessica and Cody have four other daughters together: Maverick, Carter, Atlas and Gemma.

Maverick was born in March 2019, Carter came into the world in October 2020, Atlas arrived in July 2022, and Jessica gave birth to Gemma in December 2023.

Cody is also dad to a daughter named Paisley from a previous relationship. Cody was already a father when he met Jessica on Big Brother.

Jessica and Cody fell in love on Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and then got engaged on February 13, 2018 shortly after winning the $1 million prize on The Amazing Race's 30th season.

Jessica and Cody got married in October 2018 at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, CA.

The day after their wedding, the Big Brother and The Amazing Race couple revealed they were expecting their first baby.

At the time Jessica and Cody welcomed their fourth baby in late 2023, the couple called their newborn "the last piece of the puzzle."

Shortly before giving birth to Baby No. 4, Jessica wrote on Instagram, "This year we get to welcome our last baby into the world and close a chapter while starting an exciting new one."

Cody wrote on Instagram in 2023 how he appreciated Jessica beyond words because she "has been pregnant every year that we have been together."

"She absolutely wants to feel normal again," Cody wrote at the time, "like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so."

Cody added, "We love her so much for it, I couldn't imagine life without her, raising this family without her, God gave me and the kids the perfect wife and mother. We love you @thejessicanickson."

Jessica and Cody previously stated that they've always "wanted a big family," according to Us Weekly.

"I can't explain how much I love, love having kids. I never expected to love it this much, but it's almost like a drug. I just love them so much," Jessica told the magazine in September 2022, shortly after welcoming Atlas into their family.

"I would like to have a fourth [baby] and I might be talked into a fifth, but no more after that."

Jessica joked about how "Cody could create a whole football team" if she'd let him.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

