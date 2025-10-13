The day after their wedding, the Big Brother and The Amazing Race couple revealed they were expecting their first baby.
At the time Jessica and Cody welcomed their fourth baby in late 2023, the couple called their newborn "the last piece of the puzzle."
Shortly before giving birth to Baby No. 4, Jessica wrote on Instagram, "This year we get to welcome our last baby into the world and close a chapter while starting an exciting new one."
Cody wrote on Instagram in 2023 how he appreciated Jessica beyond words because she "has been pregnant every year that we have been together."
ADVERTISEMENT
"She absolutely wants to feel normal again," Cody wrote at the time, "like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so."
Cody added, "We love her so much for it, I couldn't imagine life without her, raising this family without her, God gave me and the kids the perfect wife and mother. We love you @thejessicanickson."
Jessica and Cody previously stated that they've always "wanted a big family," according to Us Weekly.
"I can't explain how much I love, love having kids. I never expected to love it this much, but it's almost like a drug. I just love them so much," Jessica told the magazine in September 2022, shortly after welcoming Atlas into their family.