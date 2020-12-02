Big Brother alums Robert "Memphis" Garrett and Christmas Abbott are going public with their relationship.

The Season 22 stars confirmed they're dating Tuesday by making their relationship Instagram official.

Garrett and Abbott got close in a selfie on Garrett's account.

"Sometime people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future," he captioned the post.

Abbott posted the same photo and other pictures from their relationship on her own account.

"Love is not found, it's built. @memphisgarrett," she wrote. "(I promise it wasn't a kiss) #2020 #unexpected."

Fellow Big Brother alums Meg Maley and Kaycee Clark were among those to celebrate the news in the comments.

"I mean... this made me squeal! Congrats you two!" Maley wrote.

"Oooo congratulations to you two! See you guys in a couple days!" Clark said.

In an interview with E! News, Garrett and Abbott named their favorite traits about each other.

"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Abbott said. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home."

"The list could go on for days, but her contagious smile, unapologetic laugh and authenticity are just a few traits I love," Garrett said.

Garrett and Abbott met during Big Brother Season 22, aka Big Brother: All-Stars, where they finished in second and third place, respectively. Big Brother has been renewed for a 23rd season, which will air in summer 2021.