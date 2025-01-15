Tyler and Angela had fallen in love on Season 20 of Big Brother. Angela placed fourth but Tyler walked away with $75,000 for finishing as the runner-up and being crowned "America's Favorite Houseguest."
Angela and Tyler -- previously nicknamed "Tangela" by fans -- left the Big Brother house at the end of Summer 2018 as a dating couple and did not want to part ways.
Along with pictures of Tyler's beach proposal in which the pair were surrounded by little bouquets of red and pink flowers in the sand, Angela wrote, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time.ï¸ 1.10.2021. 'If it's meant to be, it'll be.'"
"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives," Angela continued in her post.
"For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds. He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever."
And Tyler called their engagement "the greatest day" of his life.
"WE'RE ENGAGED!" Tyler wrote along with a heart at the time. "@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."
However, nearly two years after Tyler proposed marriage, reports that Angela and Tyler had called off their engagement and split up after four years together emerged.
"They broke up a while ago," a friend of the couple told Us Weekly in December 2022.
The source added how a lot of Angela and the former lifeguard's pals had been keeping the split a secret out of respect.