Tyler Crispen has shocked Big Brother fans by announcing that he's now an engaged father.

Tyler took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 14 and posted several photos of his beautiful newborn daughter swaddled in a floral blanket.

"The best secret of all time," Tyler captioned the carousel.

"Introducing Carter Rae Crispen, born 1/12/25. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. Your mama and I love you more than anything in this world."

Tyler continued in his post, "My fiancee (oh yeah, double surprise) wanna thank all of our close friends & fam for helping us keep this little secret and showering her and us with all the love."

Tyler called himself "the luckiest guy on the planet," and he concluded, "P.S. Have you ever seen a harder launch?"

Tyler hadn't revealed the identity of his fiancee or the fact she was pregnant until now.

In one of the carousel images, a Polaroid featuring Tyler and his fiancee holding up a positive pregnancy test rested on the newborn's belly.

"Mom & Dad!!" was written across the bottom of the Polaroid.

Tyler was last linked to fellow Big Brother alum Angela Rummans, who was his first fiancee.

Tyler and Angela had fallen in love on Season 20 of Big Brother. Angela placed fourth but Tyler walked away with $75,000 for finishing as the runner-up and being crowned "America's Favorite Houseguest."

Angela and Tyler -- previously nicknamed "Tangela" by fans -- left the Big Brother house at the end of Summer 2018 as a dating couple and did not want to part ways.

Tyler therefore moved in with Angela right after the finale aired and did not return to Hilton Head, SC.

Months later, the couple decided to move into a beachside condo together in Los Angeles, CA, to start fresh.

Angela told Entertainment Tonight at the time that she could only stand to be away from Tyler for "a few hours."

Angela also made it known she was ready for a marriage proposal, but Tyler -- who insisted that he had no doubt Angela was The One for him -- said things like that happen naturally.

In late 2019, Tyler and Angela announced they had moved to Hilton Head and bought a house there together.

Tyler later left Angela to film Big Brother: All-Stars, the show's 22nd edition, in Summer 2020.

Tyler came close to winning "America's Favorite Houseguest" on the Big Brother: All-Stars finale but the honor ultimately went to Da.Vonne Rogers, and so Tyler returned home empty-handed.

Tyler struggled to play the game and stay focused his second time around in the BB house because he missed Angela so terribly.

The couple then announced their engagement in late January 2021.

Along with pictures of Tyler's beach proposal in which the pair were surrounded by little bouquets of red and pink flowers in the sand, Angela wrote, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time.ï¸ 1.10.2021. 'If it's meant to be, it'll be.'"

"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives," Angela continued in her post.

"For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds. He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever."

And Tyler called their engagement "the greatest day" of his life.

"WE'RE ENGAGED!" Tyler wrote along with a heart at the time. "@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."

However, nearly two years after Tyler proposed marriage, reports that Angela and Tyler had called off their engagement and split up after four years together emerged.

"They broke up a while ago," a friend of the couple told Us Weekly in December 2022.

The source added how a lot of Angela and the former lifeguard's pals had been keeping the split a secret out of respect.

Many of the fitness model and Tyler's friends were reportedly unsure at the time if this split was official or just a "break."

However Angela's subsequent social media activity made clear she had moved on and was dating someone new.

