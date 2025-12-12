"Rachel, Jimmy, Ashley outside the house... I love them as people, don't get me wrong, but they're trying to elevate their stardom by trying to bring down other people," Keanu said in a clip that circulated on X and has since gone viral.
"They're trying to elevate themselves by bringing down other people, and I don't f-ck with that. You know what I mean? Why are you trying to talk bad on other people to try and raise yourself? If anything, you just make yourself look more irrelevant more than anything."
Keanu continued, "I feel like a lot of them realize they are irrelevant, so they feel like they have to maximize this window before next year starts, and they completely get forgotten about for them to have some sort of relevancy right now."
He concluded, "Honestly, nobody really talks about them and for good reason. It is what it is."
Rachel, a former Big Brother champion, subsequently clapped back on X on Wednesday, December 10.
"Literally a mom of 2 kids who is out here trying to do the best job I can," Rachel wrote.
"Trying to give my kids a good life and provide them with a future and healthy food on the table. And for some boy child to come at me bc he was on a show with me -- call me names and act like it's OK is so disrespectful and gross."
Rachel insisted she's "been nothing but nice" to him.
"I don't talk bad about him esp not on a podcast -- I've done this 15 years so trying to tear me down bc of your insecurities sure -- but you'll never be where I am bc of this type of behavior," Rachel added.
"He and I had this Frenemies alliance, I guess. So I think it's really fun that my one Final 2 with The Frenemies won America's favorite and that my bestie and my real Final 2, Ashley, won the whole season."
She added at the time, "I'm just so excited for them. And it's, it's so exciting to have such a great impact on the show this season."