Big Brother alum Keanu Soto has announced he's having a child. Keanu revealed that his girlfriend, Britnee, is pregnant. RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS) The pair announced their big news by posting a black-and-white video on Instagram. In the video, Britnee placed a pair of baby boots over one of Keanu's shoulders, followed by a strip of ultrasound photos over his other shoulder. Keanu proceeded to flip his hat around, and it read, "DAD." The video ended with Britnee leaning to the side to show off her own "MOM" hat. An onscreen graphic then popped on the screen that read, "JANUARY 2027." Keanu captioned his post, "1\/?\/2027." Many former Big Brother houseguests congratulated the happy couple. Kelley Jorgensen commented, "I'm so happy for you guys. Congrats Brit and Keanu! [Heart emojis]. See I can keep a secret! Part 2." Ava Pearl wrote, "Mazel tov!" And Lauren Domingue gushed, "Ahhh congratulations!!! [Heart emojis]." Morgan Pope also wrote, "The best news is finally out!!! Congrats y'all." Keanu finished Big Brother's 27th season in fifth place. Keanu also won the title of "America's Favorite Houseguest" at the end of his season, walking away with $50,000. RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) Keanu is also set to compete on The Challenge, according to People. While this baby will be Keanu's first, Britnee has children from a previous relationship.