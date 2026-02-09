Big Brother alum Katherine Woodman has appeared to confirm her split from Rylie Jeffries, the controversial cowboy from Season 27, after six months together.
Katherine, 24, recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she and her good friend, Lauren Domingue -- who also competed on Big Brotheralongside Katherine and Rylie -- crossed each other on a sidewalk in New York.
Lip-syncing an exchange between the characters Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, Lauren mouthed, "We were the only single people in there," to which Katherine replied, "Miranda, we're the only single people anywhere."
Katherine captioned her post, "'Raise your hand if you care' - Wendy Williams. Anyways celebrating my bday still in NYC #WOW #shocking @Lauren Domingue."
Lauren and her boyfriend Zach Cornell -- whom she also met while filming Season 27 of Big Brother -- broke up in December, The Sunreported.
Lauren also posted a similar video about being "single" on her own TikTok account.
The video showed the pair skipping along a street in New York City in the middle of winter. The post was set to the main theme song from Sex and the City.
Lauren wrote over the footage, "What life sounds like when you and bestie are single in new york."
Alongside the video, Lauren teased, "Expect the unexpected ig! @Katherine #fyp."
A source told The Sun that Katherine and Rylie split after six months of dating.
According to an insider, Katherine is the one who dumped Rylie.
"She did it for a few reasons. He had too much going on with his personal life and she needed to break away from that," the insider shared.