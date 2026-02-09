Big Brother alum Katherine Woodman has appeared to confirm her split from Rylie Jeffries, the controversial cowboy from Season 27, after six months together.

Katherine, 24, recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she and her good friend, Lauren Domingue -- who also competed on Big Brother alongside Katherine and Rylie -- crossed each other on a sidewalk in New York.

Lip-syncing an exchange between the characters Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, Lauren mouthed, "We were the only single people in there," to which Katherine replied, "Miranda, we're the only single people anywhere."

Katherine captioned her post, "'Raise your hand if you care' - Wendy Williams. Anyways celebrating my bday still in NYC #WOW #shocking @Lauren Domingue."

Lauren and her boyfriend Zach Cornell -- whom she also met while filming Season 27 of Big Brother -- broke up in December, The Sun reported.

Lauren also posted a similar video about being "single" on her own TikTok account.

The video showed the pair skipping along a street in New York City in the middle of winter. The post was set to the main theme song from Sex and the City.

Lauren wrote over the footage, "What life sounds like when you and bestie are single in new york."

Alongside the video, Lauren teased, "Expect the unexpected ig! @Katherine #fyp."

A source told The Sun that Katherine and Rylie split after six months of dating.

According to an insider, Katherine is the one who dumped Rylie.

"She did it for a few reasons. He had too much going on with his personal life and she needed to break away from that," the insider shared.

"Also, she wanted to live in the city and he's too much of a country boy so they didn't want to live in the same places."

The source therefore claimed Katherine and Rylie's "lifestyles weren't compatible."

In addition, Rylie reportedly "was always more into" Katherine than "she was him," and the source added,
"It was only a matter of time before she ended things."

The insider claimed Katherine "is already enjoying single life in the city," which would appear to be accurate.

Rumors Katherine and Rylie broke up began swirling last week because Rylie didn't post anything on social media in honor of Katherine's 24th birthday.

Katherine and Rylie first confirmed their relationship during Big Brother's live Season 27 finale in September 2025.

Many fans disapproved of the pair's romance because they thought Rylie was controlling and dismissive of Katherine's feelings and opinions.

Some of Rylie's conversations with Katherine were also viewed as condescending and "creepy."

Rylie, for instance, was slammed for love bombing Katherine and making her uncomfortable on Big Brother when he insisted, "I'm being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not."

Neither Rylie nor Katherine served on the jury for Big Brother's 27th season.


