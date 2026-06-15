The men announced their big news in a joint Instagram post this past weekend.
Based on the photos, Jimmy got down on one knee at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, MA.
The pair shared a kiss at the museum and posed for photos surrounded by beautiful greenery and flowers. Sean also showed off his engagement ring, which features a braided gold band.
"I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times," the couple captioned their upload, quoting Madeline Miller's book Song of Achilles.
"'And I would love you in all of this, until the very last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion.'"
The soon-to-be spouses added, "To forever and a lifetime [champagne glasses emoji]."
Jimmy, a Florida native, competed on Season 27 of Big Brother as a 25-year-old AI consultant from Washington, D.C., and he ended up finishing in 14th place.
Several Big Brother alums congratulated the happy couple in the Instagram comments, and Jimmy wrote in response, "Honestly shout out to the #bb27 cast cause they knew ab this for almost two weeks. Love you guys."
Jimmy popped the question shortly after Sean graduated from veterinary school.
"That's Dr. Sean to you. HE DID IT!" Jimmy gushed May 28 on Instagram.
"After four grueling years Sean is now officially a DR! I can't put into words how proud I am of this man and this crew (Wolfpack)."
Jimmy continued, "Watching them grind, grow, and persevere through challenge after challenge has been exceptionally rewarding. I can wait to see what kind of Dr. Sean becomes -- This may be the end of a chapter but our story is just being written. Love you forever and I'm so, so proud of you."
Back in February, Jimmy shared on Instagram how he couldn't wait to "spend forever together," hinting that a marriage proposal was probably on the horizon.