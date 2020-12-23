It appears Jackson, the 25-year-old winner of Big Brother's 21st season, and 23-year-old Morgan may be dating based on recent flirtatious TikTok videos the pair has posted on their respective accounts.
In one post, Jackson and Morgan gazed into each other's eyes while toasting glasses of red wine, according to the U.K.'s Daily Mail.
And in another TikTok video, Morgan stood over Jackson in a sports bra and shorts as he lounged in a jacuzzi shirtless.
The pair reportedly reenacted the scene from the 1989 movie Uncle Buck, and Jackson wrote over the video, "Shooting your shot when they're out of your league."
Morgan also posted a video for her near 500,000 followers in which she repeatedly asked Jackson if he was "looking for a wife," the Daily Mail reported.
Before spending time -- or apparently getting involved -- with Morgan, Jackson dated his fellow Big Brother 21 houseguest Holly Allen.
The pair announced their decision to split in June after nearly a year together.
Holly, who finished as the runner-up on Big Brother's 21st season, announced she and Jackson had decided to call it quits on June 18, and there were several factors that apparently led to the pair going their separate ways.
Holly said during a summer appearance on The Publyssity Podcast her age difference from Jackson -- she's 32 and he's 25 -- played a big role in their split because they are at different places in their lives and desire different things in the near future, according to Soap Dirt.
Kat allegedly said Holly had accused her of sleeping with Michie when she visited their apartment in February.
Kat claimed a fight broke out that resulted in police getting called and coming to Holly and Jackson's place in Los Angeles. Kat, however, said she managed to leave by the time authorities arrived.
When Holly announced her breakup from Jackson in June, she said she was about to start "a wild new adventure."
"Today, I start another adventure. Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that's what I'll be doing," Holly captioned a picture of her looking happy and free on Instagram.
"Yes, I've had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn't change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that."
Holly hinted the reason for their split at the time and wrote, "Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up. Priorities don't match. And that's ok."
"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future. I know I cannot compromise my own integrity," she continued.
"I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me."
Holly admitted she was "hurting" at the time.
And when Jackson announced his breakup from Holly on Instagram, he wrote, "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."
Jackson went on to say, "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."
"Understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this," he added.
Rumors sparked there was trouble in paradise when Jackson noticeably spent his 25th birthday with hisBig Brother buddy Brett Robinson at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on June 13 instead of with Holly.
Holly did not even wish Jackson a happy birthday on social media, according to Us Weekly.
Jackson, originally from Tennessee, and Holly, a wine safari guide originally from Wyoming, had a showmance on Big Brother's 21st season, but due to frequent fighting, the pair was on and off -- but they at least promised to always remain friends.
Holly and Jackson made it to the Final 2 on Big Brother last year and then Jackson went on to win the $500,000 grand prize in September 2019.
Holly and Jackson subsequently moved into an apartment together in Los Angeles, CA, in January, but they both agreed they weren't in a rush to get engaged or tie the knot.
Holly was previously linked to Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Luke and Holly -- who is from Wyoming but moved to Los Angeles, CA, in January -- reportedly dated on and off from 2017 to 2018.
Holly also sparked rumors in late June she was dating The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann when the pair were spotted hanging out together and having fun.
Blake finished as the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Becca gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen instead, and he in turn proposed marriage. (Becca and Garrett have since split).