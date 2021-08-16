When another fan commented on how Michie's age explains a lot, Holly countered, that she was "not like that at 26."
But Holly, who finished as the runner-up on Big Brother's 21st season, said during a July 2020 appearance on "The Publyssity Podcast" that her age difference from Jackson played a big role in their breakup because they're at different places in their lives and have different goals for the future, according to Soap Dirt.
Holly also reportedly shared at the time how she and Jackson spent too much time together after leaving the Big Brother house.
In addition, Holly reportedly claimed she wanted to keep their breakup private but Jackson wanted to announce the news and make it a public affair, which rubbed Holly the wrong way.
However, fellow Big Brother alum Kathryn Dunn put Holly on blast during a previous live stream for being jealous and not trusting Jackson, Soap Dirt reported last summer.
Kat allegedly said Holly had accused her of sleeping with Michie when she visited their apartment in February 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kat claimed a fight broke out that resulted in police getting called and coming to Holly and Jackson's place in Los Angeles. Kat, however, managed to leave by the time authorities arrived.
When Holly announced her split from Jackson in June 2020, she hinted on Instagram that "sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up" and "priorities don't match."
"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future. I know I cannot compromise my own integrity," she continued at the time.
"I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me."
But Holly admitted she was "hurting" at the time and so she wanted people to "spare the criticism."
And Jackson shared on his Instagram of Holly in June 2020, "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."
Jackson went on to say, "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."
"Understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this," he added.
Rumors sparked there was trouble in paradise when Jackson noticeably spent his 25th birthday with hisBig Brotherbuddy Brett Robinson at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on June 13, 2020 instead of with Holly.
And Holly did not even wish Jackson a happy birthday on social media, according to Us Weekly.
Given Holly and Jackson lived together in theBig Brother house for an entire summer, the couple reasoned at the time, "It just seems natural to live together now," because they were basically "attached at the hip" anyway.
"We are best friends, communicate well and have so much fun together. Both of our leases were coming to an end and... we both just thought it made sense," the couple told Us.
But Jackson and Holly claimed they weren't in any rush to get engaged or tie the knot.
"One thing at a time! Right now, we are loving where we are in life and enjoying this journey. We think our relationship will go the distance because we are genuinely best friends," the couple said.
"And a friendship came first before we fell in love. Early on, we realized how important we are to each other and made a vow to always be part of each other's lives -- whether it was in a romantic or platonic capacity. Now everything else just comes naturally."
Holly was previously linked to Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. The pair reportedly dated on and off from 2017 to 2018.
Big Brother is currently airing its 23rd season on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.