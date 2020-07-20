Holly, who finished as the runner-up on Big Brother's 21st season, announced she and Jackson had decided to call it quits on June 18, and there were several factors that apparently led to the pair going their separate ways.
Holly said during a recent appearance on The Publyssity Podcast her age difference from Jackson -- she's 32 and he's 25 -- played a big role in their split because they are at different places in their lives and desire different things in the near future, according toSoap Dirt.
Holly also reportedly shared how she and Jackson spent too much time together after leaving the Big Brother house.
In addition, Holly claimed she wanted to keep their breakup private but Jackson wanted to announce the news and make it a public affair, which rubbed Holly the wrong way, Soap Dirt reported.
Fellow Big Brother alum Kathryn Dunn also reportedly put Holly on blast during a recent live stream for being jealous and not trusting Jackson.
Kat allegedly said Holly had accused her of sleeping with Michie when she visited their apartment in February.
Kat claimed a fight broke out that resulted in police getting called and coming to Holly and Jackson's place in Los Angeles. Kat, however, managed to leave by the time authorities arrived.
When Holly announced her breakup from Jackson in June, she said she was about to start "a wild new adventure."
"Today, I start another adventure. Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that's what I'll be doing," Holly captioned a picture of her looking happy and free on Instagram.
"Yes, I've had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn't change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that."
Holly hinted the reason for their split at the time and wrote, "Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up. Priorities don't match. And that's ok."
"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future. I know I cannot compromise my own integrity," she continued.
"I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me."
Holly, however, admitted she's "hurting" right now.
"But hey, pain is only temporary. Thank you all for going through the ups and downs with me! And please. I know we've been forced to go through this publicly, but we are human. We hurt and we bleed. Please try to spare the criticism," she added.
And Jackson shared on his Instagram at the time, "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."
Jackson went on to say, "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."
"Understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this," he added.
Rumors sparked there was trouble in paradise when Jackson noticeably spent his 25th birthday with hisBig Brotherbuddy Brett Robinson at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on June 13 instead of with Holly.
Holly did not even wish Jackson a happy birthday on social media, according to Us Weekly.
Jackson, originally from Tennessee, and Holly, a wine safari guide originally from Wyoming, had a showmance on Big Brother's 21st season, but due to frequent fighting, the pair was on and off -- but they at least promised to always remain friends.
Holly and Jackson made it to the Final 2 onBig Brother last year and then Jackson went on to win the $500,000 grand prize in September 2019.
Given Holly and Jackson lived together in the Big Brother house for an entire summer, the couple reasoned, "It just seems natural to live together now," because they were basically "attached at the hip" anyway.
"We are best friends, communicate well and have so much fun together. Both of our leases were coming to an end and... we both just thought it made sense," the couple told Us at the time.
But Jackson and Holly revealed they weren't in any rush to get engaged or tie the knot.
"One thing at a time! Right now, we are loving where we are in life and enjoying this journey. We think our relationship will go the distance because we are genuinely best friends," the couple said.
"And a friendship came first before we fell in love. Early on, we realized how important we are to each other and made a vow to always be part of each other's lives -- whether it was in a romantic or platonic capacity. Now everything else just comes naturally."
