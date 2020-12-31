"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year," Jessica wrote at the time.
"A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean."
"Maverick is going to be a big sister!" she added.
"I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."
The couple then unveiled the sex of their second child one week later by posting a gender-reveal video to Jessica and Cody's YouTube channel on May 12.
Big Brother alum Elena Davies filmed the gender reveal for Jessica and Cody, who fell in love on Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and then got engaged on February 13, 2018 shortly after winning the $1 million prize on The Amazing Race's 30th season.
"Cody is good at making girls!" Elena joked from behind the camera.
Considering Cody is dad to three girls, he's probably hoping for a boy next year!
Jessica did not debut her first baby bump until she was 22 weeks along with Maverick in order to avoid haters and trolls, but Jessica was much more confident and open with fans during her second pregnancy.