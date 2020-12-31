Big Brother alum Cody Nickson says he can't wait to get his wife Jessica Graf pregnant again and is really looking forward to having another baby.

ADVERTISEMENT
Just two months after Jessica gave birth to the couple's second child, Cody is apparently already itching to expand his family even more.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

"What are you most excited for in 2021?" a fan asked Cody when the reality TV star conducted a Q&A on Thursday via Instagram Stories.

"Getting my wife pregnant again," Cody replied, before adding, "(I'll tag her @thejessicanickson so she can slap me later. Ha)."

In reply to Cody's post, Jessica wrote on her own Instagram Stories, "If this happens, it'll be LATE 2021 lol!"

Jessica also teased she and Cody plan to start house hunting soon!

In addition, Cody shared he doesn't have any big plans for New Year's Eve amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As a kid, I was always excited seeing the ball drop. Now, I just want to go to bed, sleep good, and wake up in the New Year and screw up writing the date on things for weeks after," Cody responded.

Cody and Jessica are already parents of two children together: Maverick, 21 months, who was born in March 2019, and Carter York, 2 months, whom the pair welcomed into the world on October 5.

Cody also has an eight-year-old daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

Jessica first announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 2 on May 6 by posting a cute family photo on Instagram.

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year," Jessica wrote at the time.

"A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean."

"Maverick is going to be a big sister!" she added.

"I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."

The couple then unveiled the sex of their second child one week later by posting a gender-reveal video to Jessica and Cody's YouTube channel on May 12.

Big Brother alum Elena Davies filmed the gender reveal for Jessica and Cody, who fell in love on Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and then got engaged on February 13, 2018 shortly after winning the $1 million prize on The Amazing Race's 30th season.

"Cody is good at making girls!" Elena joked from behind the camera.

Considering Cody is dad to three girls, he's probably hoping for a boy next year!

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Jessica and Cody got married in October 2018, just one month after announcing Jessica's first pregnancy.

The couple tied the knot in Malibu, CA, at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch.

The day after their wedding, the Big Brother and The Amazing Race couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Maverick was born on March 17, 2019, nearly a month before her April 11, 2019 due date.

Jessica did not debut her first baby bump until she was 22 weeks along with Maverick in order to avoid haters and trolls, but Jessica was much more confident and open with fans during her second pregnancy.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER 19
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER 19 NEWS