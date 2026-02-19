The couple honeymooned in Antigua, and Cristie gushed to People at the time, "I can't wait to continue our adventure and all that is to come from traveling, buying a home together and starting a family."
Cody added how "hopefully babies" were in the pair's near future.
Cody and Cristie got engaged in October 2022 after seven years of dating.
Cody, who competed on Season 16 and Season 22 of Big Brother, had met Cristie on the Fourth of July in 2015, and they began dating in September of that year.
Cody supported Cristie throughout her battle with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.
"We fell in love during the most challenging time of my life, during my diagnosis of lymphoma [in 2016] at 23 years old," Cristie recalled to People in 2024.
"Our story will always be special to us because of how we thrived during such a difficult moment in my life, and found joy and love during the darkest times."
Cristie also shared, "We knew after becoming so strong through our first year together, that we could take on anything in life together -- cheesy, but true."
In February 2017, Cody wrote on Instagram how Cristie had changed his life.
"[Six] months ago, my beautiful girlfriend Cristie was diagnosed with cancer. Today I am very happy to say she's going in for her last chemo treatment and I couldn't be more proud of the strength and resilience she has shown through this crazy time in her life," Cody wrote on Instagram at the time.
"She is such a beautiful girl inside and out," Cody added, "and I couldn't have been more proud of how she fought through this! You are one of the strongest and most unbelievable woman I have ever met and I am truly blessed to be with someone like you!"
After Cristie's last chemotherapy treatment, she entered remission in 2017.
Cody finished as the runner-up behind Derrick Levasseur on Big Brother's 16th season in 2014.
Cody went on to win Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020, and he told Us Weekly in October of that year he'd only compete on a third season of the show if Cristie is totally onboard and willing to let him go.
"The Winners Circle" podcast host said at the time, "If Big Brother ever calls, there's no way I can not say yes, if Cristie lets me. I don't know what she went through during this."
He continued, "I know it was definitely hard for her. I appreciate everything Big Brother's ever done for me. The first time was a great opportunity. This time was an incredible opportunity. So if they need me, who am I to say no?"