"About to raise the coolest kids on the playground," Christie and Jamie captioned Instagram pictures on Tuesday, September 5 of the couple posing alongside a vintage car with flames painted on its side.
The spouses first announced Christie's pregnancy late last week.
"Marrying one another was the easiest decision we ever made; choosing to start a family was even EASIER. So much MORE love -- COMING 2024," the couple captioned more photos from their maternity photo shoot.
In the pictures, the women were wearing white crop tops and matching blue jeans, and Christie's baby bump was on full display.
They also modeled in front of a camper and showed off a strip of sonogram images while cozying up to each other on a picnic blanket.
"WOW and our secret is out," Jamie commented on the post.
Not long afterward, the Big Brother alum and Jamie posted a video from a big gender-reveal party they had thrown for their entire family.
Under an arch of balloons, the mothers-to-be discovered they have a baby girl on the way.
Christie and Jamie's wedding took place at Itzik Wedding Venue, and the newlyweds called their nuptials a "dream come true from start to finish," according to Us Weekly.
Christie and Jamie said they decided on a destination wedding to give their guests a "beautiful trip" and a "little escape" from reality.
"It was the most special day of both our lives," the spouses told the magazine at the time.
"We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective."
The pair had actually discussed getting married in Tulum on their seventh date.
"We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn't, but we said, 'This is where we'll do it one day,'" the women said.
Christie and Jamie had already obtained their marriage license in December 2021, when they conducted a sweet ceremony in their New Jersey home surrounded by immediate family.
Christie competed on Big Brother's 21st season in 2019. She was evicted from the Big Brother house during a special double-eviction episode that aired in early September 2019.
"[Jackson Michie] is going to win. He deserves it, he's amazing. He's winning comps. He's actually a genius; I don't think he's as dumb as he says," Christie told Big Brother host Julie Chen in her live post-eviction interview.
Christie's prediction was an accurate one, because Michie went on to win the game.
Christie met Jamie shortly after she returned home from her stint on Big Brother.
"I don't know, I just [had] a very strange feeling... that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland [filming The Challenge], it wouldn't have happened," Christie said during a January 2021 episode of the "Hello, Friends" podcast, according to the magazine.
"I was like, 'I'm telling you, I think I'm gonna, like, meet my soul mate this week or something,' like, kind of joking... Three days later, I met Jamie."
Christie clearly thought her decision to not compete on The Challenge was meant to be.
"When the universe wants you to meet the person it's gonna happen when you're not really looking. She's awesome, she's actually moving to Jersey, she's moving in with me this weekend, it's official," Christie shared at the time.