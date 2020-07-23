Big Brother: All-Stars' debut episode will feature a cast of returning players moving into the BB house.
Big Brother: All-Stars will continue to air three episodes every week this year.
Following the first episode of the new season, Big Brother: All-Stars will air a one hour broadcast at 8PM ET/PT on Sunday and Wednesday nights as well as a one-hour episode on Thursday nights at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.
Big Brother: All-Stars' Thursday night broadcast each week will be a live eviction episode hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
The All-Star cast for Season 22 will include former Big Brother winners, finalists, "legends," memorable personalities and "some of the best to never win the game," according to CBS.
While the cast of Big Brother: All-Stars will be announced closer to Season 22 premiere, names have begun to leak out as houseguests have arrived on-location and started quarantining to ensure they'll be COVID-19 negative when they enter the Big Brother house.
A number of former Big Brother houseguests arrived in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday and are currently in quarantine in preparation for appearing on the show, TMZ reported.
However, not every houseguest that is currently in quarantine will reportedly end up competing on Season 22 of Big Brother as the group includes some houseguests who are alternate cast members and will only compete on the season if a non-alternate houseguest tests positive for coronavirus before the cast enters the Big Brother house.
In addition to winning Big Brother 18, Nicole also competed on Season 16.
As for Janelle, she appeared on Seasons 6, 7, and 14 of Big Brother. She finished her first two seasons in third place but got evicted from BB14 pretty early on since she was viewed as a threat.
TMZ did not clarify whether any of the nine returning Big Brother houseguests it identified are alternate cast members.
Big Brother's 22nd season will mark only the second time in show history an All-Star cast will be featured.
Fans have been voicing their desire for another full All-Stars season for a while now. The only full All-Stars season aired back in 2006 as Season 7, which ended with Mike "Boogie" Malin being crowned champion and Erika Landin finishing as the runner-up.
Big Brother debuted its first season in July 2000 and just celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air.
CBS also confirmed Big Brother: All-Stars' cast and crew will be following specific health and safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The network said "the welfare of everyone involved" is its "highest priority."
As previously reported, houseguests must complete a quarantine period prior to the start of production and will be tested several times prior to entering the Big Brother house.
Once inside the house, the players will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members.
Given the cast is cut off from the outside world during the game, their risk of contracting coronavirus while inside theBig Brother house will be very low.
Supplies delivered to the set will also be disinfected, and Big Brother's live shows will not have a studio audience like in seasons past.
In addition, Big Brother staff and crew members will be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and tested on a regular basis before being allowed to work on the set.
The production team will also be required to wear personal and protective equipment, such as masks, at all times and work in pods with social-distancing measures in effect.
A coronavirus compliance officer will also be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety protocols.
TMZ reported last week Big Brother's production team will live in RVs parked near the Big Brother "house" -- which is built inside a large Hollywood soundstage building -- and be swapped out monthly during the course of filming.
Sources told the website crew members will work and live on-location for a month, take two weeks off, spend two weeks in quarantine, and then resume work and continue the same pattern again over the course of about three months until filming wraps.