Big Brother: All-Stars featured Nicole Franzel winning Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition during Monday night's Season 22 broadcast on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Ubly, MI who previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18; Cody Calafiore, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16; and Enzo Palumbo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed on Big Brother Season 12, have made it to Day 83 in the Big Brother house.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

After Big Brother host Julie Chen recapped why each of the Final 3 houseguests might deserve to win the game, she introduced Part 1 of the final HoH competition dubbed "BB Scary-Go-Round."

The winner of Part 1 will automatically advance to Part 3, and the winner of Part 3 will single handedly choose who will sit next to him or herself on finale night Wednesday, October 28.

Part 1 of the final HoH competition ultimately tested endurance and required Nicole, Cody and Enzo to stand on a tiny disk suspended above the ground while holding onto a rope for as long as possible.

As the players moved around and around in a circle, they bumped into objects such as a giant moon and a haunted house along the way.

Cody, Enzo and Nicole were also sprayed with slime to make the rope slippery, and at points during the challenge, it even rained on them.

Enzo was the first All-Star to drop out of the competition, and he was then followed by Cody, whom Enzo hoped would win Part 1 if he couldn't seal the deal.

Nicole therefore won the first part of the final HoH competition, and she was absolutely thrilled.

"It's Big Brother: All-Stars and I'm so proud of myself! And I think the boys are shocked. This is so huge! So, so, so big. I'm guaranteed a spot in Part 3," Nicole said in the Diary Room.

"Now, the big question is if I win Part 3, who am I taking with me to the end? I really don't think I know."

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

Cody and Enzo will now face off in Part 2 of the final Head of Household competition, and the winner of Part 2 will compete against Nicole in the third -- and final -- part.

Monday night's broadcast also featured the first five evicted All-Stars of Season 22 -- Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, and Bayleigh Dayton -- discussing the Final 3 and which player should receive the $500,000 grand prize.

Janelle claimed Nicole made it to the end because she was "never a threat," and Bayleigh agreed Nicole hadn't made any big moves worthy of winning the game.

Nicole also "rode Cody's coattails," according to Bayleigh.

Janelle said Cody's mistake was having "his hand in too many candy jars," but Keesha said Cody has played the best game overall.

Nicole Anthony hoped the jury wouldn't be bitter against Cody, and Kaysar pointed out how Cody had never been nominated for eviction.

"In the Final 2, I really don't see Enzo taking Nicole and cutting Cody, and I don't see Nicole taking Enzo and cutting Cody. But if one of them does, I think that would solidify their win -- whoever is the one to cut Cody. If not, I think Cody wins," Nicole Anthony shared.

"Agreed," Keesha noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

But Kaysar acknowledged, "I think Enzo's played a pretty good game too" due to his social game and being in many alliances. Janelle could see Kaysar's point, adding that Enzo never really made himself a target.

"Enzo is the most likeable out of the three of them," Keesha noted, adding that Nicole, however, will earn major respect if she actually makes it all the way to the Final 2 given she's a former Big Brother winner.

Bayleigh said if Cody and Enzo make it to Final 2 together, there probably won't be a clear-cut winner.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER: ALL-STARS
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER: ALL-STARS NEWS