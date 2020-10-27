'Big Brother: All-Stars' recap: Nicole Franzel wins Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/27/2020
Big Brother: All-Stars featured Nicole Franzel winning Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition during Monday night's Season 22 broadcast on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Ubly, MI who previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18; Cody Calafiore, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16; and Enzo Palumbo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed on Big Brother Season 12, have made it to Day 83 in the Big Brother house.
Janelle claimed Nicole made it to the end because she was "never a threat," and Bayleigh agreed Nicole hadn't made any big moves worthy of winning the game.
Nicole also "rode Cody's coattails," according to Bayleigh.
Janelle said Cody's mistake was having "his hand in too many candy jars," but Keesha said Cody has played the best game overall.
Nicole Anthony hoped the jury wouldn't be bitter against Cody, and Kaysar pointed out how Cody had never been nominated for eviction.
"In the Final 2, I really don't see Enzo taking Nicole and cutting Cody, and I don't see Nicole taking Enzo and cutting Cody. But if one of them does, I think that would solidify their win -- whoever is the one to cut Cody. If not, I think Cody wins," Nicole Anthony shared.
But Kaysar acknowledged, "I think Enzo's played a pretty good game too" due to his social game and being in many alliances. Janelle could see Kaysar's point, adding that Enzo never really made himself a target.
"Enzo is the most likeable out of the three of them," Keesha noted, adding that Nicole, however, will earn major respect if she actually makes it all the way to the Final 2 given she's a former Big Brother winner.
Bayleigh said if Cody and Enzo make it to Final 2 together, there probably won't be a clear-cut winner.