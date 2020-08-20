'Big Brother: All-Stars' recap: Memphis Garrett wins Power of Veto, keeps Nicole Anthony and David Alexander up for eviction
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/20/2020
Big Brother: All-Stars featured the Head of Household, Memphis Garrett, winning the Power of Veto and keeping his nominations the same despite the pleas of his alliance during Wednesday night's Season 22 episode on CBS.
After winning the Power of Veto, Memphis announced at the Veto Meeting he had decided not to use the golden Power of Veto in order to keep Nicole Anthony and David Alexander on the chopping block heading into Thursday night's live eviction episode.
The Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began on Day 9, with Memphis saying he had nominated Nicole Anthony for eviction because she refused to play in the "Safety Suite" competition as well as David Alexander because he's "a rookie" and needs to prove he deserves a spot in the BB house as an All-Star. Memphis apparently wants to see David earn his "stripes."
Dani Briones called Memphis' Nomination speech "extra" and admitted she was a bit embarrassed by it.
"Just because I'm in the same alliance as Memphis doesn't mean I agree with the way he's acting as a human being. He has a huge head and honestly, he's belittling a lot of people in the house. And I don't respect that game," Dani said in the Diary Room.
Nicole A. cried about how it sucked to be viewed as "expendable," and David set out to save himself in the game.
David talked to Tyler Crispen and suggested that Memphis' speech almost seemed personal. Tyler just told David to fight hard in the Power of Veto, and he called Memphis "lame" in the Diary Room.
Tyler told the cameras he didn't appreciate Memphis trying to slap people around in the house and he "really, really likes" David. Tyler therefore wanted to keep David around so they could work together in the future, and so he hoped to win the veto and save David from the chopping block.
Janelle Pierzina said she really likes Nicole A. and could use her as number for her game. Janelle said she and Kaysar Ridha wanted to work with Nicole A., who was very emotional after the Nomination Ceremony.
Memphis admitted to Janelle and Kaysar his reasoning for nominating David was "probably a little harsh," but Memphis said David didn't know how much of "a b-tch" playing Big Brother can be. Memphis also said he was trying to follow "the road of least resistance."
Since Memphis didn't seem to care one way or the other as to whether Nicole A. or David got evicted next, Janelle suggested they could use this situation as a backdoor opportunity.
Janelle pointed out to the Head of Household that Nicole Franzel was a huge threat because she had already won the game, and Janelle assured Memphis that Nicole F. had Cody and Dani in her back pocket. Janelle also made it known Nicole F. and Tyler were tight.
Janelle thought Nicole F. was "one of the sneakiest players" in the game and she said she didn't trust her. Little did Janelle know, however, Memphis was working with Nicole F.
"I can't believe Janelle has caught on to four people in my alliance, but I'm obviously not going to go after Nicole F. because she's part of my alliance," Memphis explained in the Diary Room, adding that he wanted to keep Janelle and Kaysar around because they were bringing him information.
David felt he could trust Nicole A., and so he said it "hurt" to be on the block next to her. Nicole A. also cried about the thought of them having to play against each other in the upcoming veto competition.
"I need to pull myself together, give this veto my all, and win it. I can do it. My Big Brother life depends on it," Nicole A. said after crying in David's arms.
Nicole F. then revealed she and Victor Arroyo are getting married this December and she'd be fine with getting pregnant before then.
Nicole F. said she feels destined to be a mother, and Enzo Palumbo told Nicole F. that he absolutely loves being a father and his children mean the world to him. Kevin "KC" Campbell shared he'd love to adopt a child or have a baby through in vitro fertilization, and he said that reminded him why he's competing for $500,000.
Memphis was then shown telling Cody how Janelle and Kaysar had opened up to him.
"In their mind, they think it's you, Tyler, Nicole and Dani," Memphis told Cody.
Cody acknowledged that was a huge problem because outside of Memphis and Christmas Abbott, Janelle and Kaysar had named everyone in his alliance.
"So targeting them is extremely important to me or else they're going to take a shot at some point," Cody explained.
Memphis also revealed Janelle and Kaysar assumed Nicole F. was at the top of the alliance, and Cody suggested maybe they should backdoor one of those old-school players who are very capable of winning competitions.
Memphis, however, planned to tread lightly because he didn't want to get rid of Janelle or Kaysar just yet. He wanted both sides of the house to think he's loyal to them, but Memphis figured he'd eventually have to burn a bridge.
Even though Memphis asked Cody to keep this information between the two of them, Cody warned Nicole F. of the conspiring that was going on behind her back. Tyler pitched the idea one of them could win the veto, take David off the block, and then execute a backdoor plan to take out either Janelle or Kaysar.
It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition aside from the Head of Household, Memphis, and two nominees, David and Nicole A.
Ian Terry was selected at random to compete as well as Tyler and Nicole F.
David said he needed the veto "do or die" in order to prove he's a good player and can stick around.
Suddenly, BB-All-Star-Wars showed up on the screen in the living room and Ian learned he'd have a superhero-inspired punishment because Christmas had selected him as her "Plus One" for winning the "Safety Suite" competition.
Ian was told he must audition for the lead hero role, Dirk Spacejammer, by performing four major scenes from the movie in full wardrobe whenever asked. Ian, however, had to perform the scenes to the director's liking, whether it be with more passion or emotion.
Memphis then told Nicole F. that he heard she was going up as a backdoor. Nicole F. didn't understand why Memphis was so casual about her being targeted and why Janelle was so against her.
Nicole F. could tell Janelle didn't want her in the house and maybe didn't even like her.
Tyler asked Memphis what his plan was, and Memphis said he hoped to keep nominations the same. Tyler said it didn't make sense Memphis would make such a low-key move when people in his alliance were being targeted, and so it lit a fire under Tyler to win the veto.
Tyler wanted to force Memphis to show his hand and true colors by taking David off the block and forcing Memphis to name a replacement nominee.
The Power of Veto competition dubbed "All-Starry Night" then commenced in the backyard, and the participating players were required to stand in the middle of a giant star while balancing a ball -- called a "sphere" -- on a disk.
If anyone's sphere dropped at any time, he or she would be out of the challenge, and the last person standing would win the Power of Veto.
Nicole A. was the first All-Star out of the competition, and then she was followed by Nicole F., and Ian, who was already safe for the week.
David, Tyler and Memphis were still in the competition at 28 minutes, but then David dropped out. David was so upset he had lost focus, and in the end, Memphis won the Power of Veto.
Memphis said he was "so excited" to have "full power" and it felt great to be the HoH with the PoV, but Tyler noted the outcome sucked.
"My ass is on the line. If that's my best, what a joke," Nicole A. cried.
"Of course he'd win it, because his head's not big enough. I'm not upset I didn't win, like, I'm not a sore loser, but I'm just frickin embarrassed."
Nicole A. hoped she could rise from the ashes once again despite the mess she had made.
Meanwhile, Nicole F. figured Memphis was trying to play both sides of the house, and so she didn't trust him at all. However, Christmas advised Nicole F. not to worry about being backdoored or even think about the possibility.
Memphis told Dani that Kaysar and Janelle were on his radar and they needed to go soon, so Dani suggested they should target one of them immediately. Memphis said going after Janelle in Week 2 was taking a shot, and if he missed the shot, he could be in big trouble.
"I am going to play my own game, and I definitely don't need Dani's advice," Memphis told the cameras.
But Dani said she was just worried because Janelle was playing the game hard. Cody also wanted to strike while the iron was hot and tried to convince Memphis to make a big move.
Memphis was getting a lot of pressure from his alliance, but he wasn't sure what would be best for his game. Memphis didn't want to look like he was going against his alliance, but at the same time, he was hesitant about getting too much blood on his hands this early on.
Cody said if he was the HoH in Memphis' position, he would go after Kaysar first.
It then became time for the Veto Meeting, and Memphis announced he had decided not to use the veto.
"I didn't use the Power of Veto because I am not ready to draw a line in the sand just yet," Memphis explained, adding, "At the end of the day, I make my own decisions and everyone is just going to have to live with them."
Dani called Memphis "soft," saying he was acting like the "rookie" in the house this year.