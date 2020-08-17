Memphis chose to put Nicole A. and David on the chopping block after Christmas Abbott won the "Safety Suite" competition and chose Ian Terry as her "Plus One," which provides both Christmas and Ian with safety heading into the second live eviction of Big Brother: All-Stars.
The Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began on Day 9 of the game, with Memphis celebrating his Head of Household victory.
Memphis planned to talk to everyone, but he also wanted the All-Stars to "sweat a little bit" and put the work in. He wanted to see who would talk strategy with him.
Meanwhile, Kevin "KC" Campbell was so relieved about Keesha Smith being the first houseguest evicted that he said it felt like he had taken a laxative. Kevin was so happy to be off the chopping block, and he hoped his new bonds with Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo would carry him through another week of Big Brother.
As for Dani Briones, she was happy because she had joined an alliance with Cody, Memphis, Nicole Franzel, Christmas and Tyler Crispen. She predicted "a really great week" was ahead of her.
But David was feeling the opposite of Dani in that he was vulnerable and nervous.
"Memphis is the one person in the house I did not want to get Head of Household," David said in the Diary Room.
"I haven't really vibed with him since we got in the house. I don't dislike him, but we're just not friends. Not playing 'Safety Suite' last week was a smart call because I know I'm going to need it. This game is about to get serious."
Janelle Pierzina admitted to Bayleigh Dayton she was sad about Keesha leaving the house, but at the same time, she felt safe under Memphis' HoH reign. Janelle said given the fact she and Memphis are both old-school players who get along, she wouldn't be his target this week.
Bayleigh also said she was "okay" with Memphis being Head of Household. While they weren't exactly aligned, Bayleigh noted she and Memphis weren't working against each other.
Memphis then called all the All-Stars houseguests into the living room to announce a game twist. Memphis revealed the exiting "Have Nots" each week must choose people to take their place and be the new Have Nots for a week.
A person could not choose him or herself, and the player also couldn't select an outgoing Have Not.
Memphis passed his Have Not title onto David and said, "Have fun, buddy." Memphis said David had never been a Have Not before and he wanted to put him to the test as a "rookie."
Ian asked for a volunteer and then Nicole F. opted to be one in order to not stress Ian out. Nicole A. chose Christmas to be her replacement, thinking Christmas would be "a good sport about it."
Kevin selected Kaysar Ridha since he didn't perform well in a previous Head of Household competition.
"I came too far, too long, from last year to this year to go out so easy," David said, complaining about how it was obvious Memphis would probably nominate him for eviction.
Memphis was then shown talking to Cody about his options and how David and Nicole A. would be the "easy" targets. However, he considered making big waves in the house by putting Kaysar and Janelle on the block together and "making them go at it."
Cody and Memphis also discussed Ian since he had won the game before and is a threat.
Cody didn't think it was a bad idea to nominate two easy targets since the game is still young, but he planned to keep his eyes open to some of the bigger threats in the house.
Memphis told Cody he hoped all their allies would play in the "Safety Suite" competition so only the two of them would compete for it the following week and one of them would win, resulting in safety for both of them.
Memphis wanted everyone to "burn their 'Safety Suite'" opportunity so he'd have a better chance of winning it next week, but he told Nicole F. and Christmas that he needed a couple of people to play in order to prevent one of his obvious targets from winning safety.
Christmas understood that if no one in their alliance played in the "Safety Suite," it would be obvious who's working together. Christmas was glad to take one for the team, cover up her alliance, and compete again.
But Nicole F. refused to waste her "Safety Suite" and a chance to save herself in a bad predicament, and Dani felt the same way.
"If I win, I'm going to have to pick somebody [to be safe], and that's either showing my cards or lying about whom I'm aligned with, and right now, that's just not the game I want to play," Dani told the cameras.
Nicole A. then spoke to Memphis, who said he didn't have anyone in particular in mind for Nominations. Memphis therefore advised Nicole to play for the "Safety Suite," claiming he was telling all of the All-Star players the same thing.
Nicole A. said the conversation left a bad taste in her mouth and she wasn't about to take orders from Memphis. Nicole A. said Memphis wasn't going to tell her what to do.
And Ian apparently saw right through Memphis' plan, telling the cameras that the HoH wasn't showing his cards so everyone would feel the need to play for the "Safety Suite," which would allow Memphis to win it uninhibited next week.
Memphis admitted he viewed Ian as a big threat, and since Ian had defeated Dan Gheesling on Big Brother14, Memphis -- who is still good friends with Dan after 10 years -- thought he could do The Renegades a favor by maybe taking Ian out.
The "Safety Suite" then opened, and any players who wanted to enter were required to scan their VIP passes. The All-Stars were only given one hour to make up their minds on playing or sitting this one out.
Since Kevin had already been on the chopping block once, he said he wanted to control his own destiny, especially since Memphis had warned him, "Everyone is fair game." But Tyler decided he wanted to save his VIP pass for next week.
In addition to Kevin, the following houseguests chose to compete in the "Safety Suite" competition: David, Cody, Ian, Bayleigh, and Da.Vonne Rogers.
Cody said he agreed to play because he didn't want to be "too pushy" with Memphis, who promised Janelle that he wanted to keep their relationship alive in the game and have each other's back.
Nicole A. chose not to compete, and she just hoped she wouldn't come to regret her decision.
Before the competition commenced, Ian asked Christmas if she would consider saving him if she happened to win the "Safety Suite" competition. Christmas wouldn't make any promises, but he suggested he could help her out in the future.
As a minimum, Ian told Christmas that he wouldn't nominate her for eviction if he happened to win the next Head of Household. And Christmas thought it would be great to have another strong player and number on her side who wasn't already in her alliance.
Christmas liked the idea of having extra protection and making moves that would benefit her in the game and not just benefit Memphis.
The "Safety Suite" competition required the participating houseguests to serve drinks at the BB bar, but the tables on which the players had to set down drinks were tipsy and wobbly.
The goal was to deliver and balance a tray of drinks -- which were of all different weights -- on two different tables in the fastest time, but if one side of a table was heavier than the other, the drinks would tumble over.
Christmas wanted to prove she's a strong competitor, and Da'Vonne felt great about her time and thought she might've won her first competition.
However, Da'Vonne finished in last place with a time of eight minutes and 41 seconds. Bayleigh completed the challenge with a time of two minutes and 48 seconds.
Kevin had a time of two minutes and 22 seconds, and Ian completed the challenge with a time of three minutes and 16 seconds. Cody had a time of two minutes and 44 seconds, with David finishing with a time of two minutes and 53 seconds.
Christmas won the "Safety Suite" with an impressive time of one minute and 38 seconds, and she chose Ian as her "Plus One," which gave him safety from eviction this week.
Ian said the competition could not have gone any better, but David was disappointed in his performance.
"I guess I'm not getting revenge for Dan Gheesling this week. I wish Christmas maybe would've picked someone else, just someone I didn't have my eye on... I have to figure out what the play is and move forward," Memphis noted.
Memphis told Christmas that he didn't like Ian in the game past Week 5 or 6, and Christmas just asked him not to look at her differently going forward.
Memphis said Christmas' decision wasn't a bad thing because she couldn't pick anyone in their alliance, so he wasn't mad at her.
Memphis shared with Christmas that he was going to make a decision about Nominations last minute but probably wouldn't make "a crazy move." Meanwhile, Cody wasn't happy that Christmas removed Ian from being an eviction option.
Memphis agreed, but he had his eye on David or Janelle. Memphis also considered putting Nicole A. on the chopping block.
It then became time for the Nomination Ceremony, and Memphis announced he had decided to nominate Nicole A. and David for eviction.
Memphis said he had tried to get Nicole A. to play in the "Safety Suite" competition but she didn't listen and so he decided to put her on the block. As for David, Memphis told him to "prove himself" because he's at "the grown-ups table now."
Memphis wanted David to prove that he deserves to be on Big Brother since he was the first person evicted from his first season.
"Memphis, I'm going to win this veto. I'm going to stare you in the face and I'm going to tell you that I came to play. You're HoH now, but you're not safe next week. This is game time. This is the Playoffs. Win or go home!" David said in the Diary Room.