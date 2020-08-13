The Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began on Day 2 in the Big Brother house after the Nomination Ceremony that put Keesha and Kevin on the chopping block. The Head of Household, Cody Calafiore, hadn't established a solid relationship with either of those people yet.
Nicole Franzel said it was too bad Cody couldn't nominate Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina together since they're both such good players and are obviously working together, but the "Safety Suite" prevented that from happening.
"I don't trust Janelle as far as I can throw her, and I can't even pick her up," Nicole Franzel said.
Kevin cried about being embarrassed in the Diary Room, saying he should be playing better than this and he's letting a lot of people down.
Kevin, however, decided to put his feelings in a box and try to salvage his game. Cody had to do some damage control because he said he liked Kevin and viewed him as a future potential ally.
Cody therefore told Kevin that he'd like to work together down the road and he was really sorry about nominating him.
Kevin wasn't sure if he could trust Cody, but he was happy to smooth things over and hopefully remove the target from his back since he's on the chopping block.
Meanwhile, Janelle was upset Keesha was on the block and told Kaysar they should try to keep a low profile going forward.
Cody explained to Keesha they hadn't spent any time together but she wasn't really his target. Cody insisted he didn't have a target and he was going to let the house figure it out, but he said in the Diary Room he wanted Keesha to go home over Kevin.
Keesha realized she needed to win the Power of Veto in order to stay in the house based on Cody's nonchalant behavior and evasive conversation.
Kaysar told Da.Vonne Rogers and Nicole Anthony that the first time he appeared on the show, there was a war in Iraq and people view him as being uncivilized and dangerous. And now, Kaysar said he's not happy with society and the way the world is. He said he wants people to have the courage to stand up.
Da'Vonne related to what Kaysar had to say and intended to use her platform for something good.
Tyler Crispen didn't want to jump into too many alliances early on because he said that came back to bite him later on, but at the same time, Tyler said he couldn't say "no" when someone approached him with a deal.
Enzo Palumbo called Cody his "brother to the end," saying they were going to be in the Final 2 together. Enzo wholeheartedly trusted Cody and figured they'd have each other's back through the whole game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cody also had a Final 2 with Nicole Franzel, but he said he had every intention of staying loyal to Enzo -- a fellow New Jersey native -- and sticking with him to the end.
"In Big Brother 16, I was loyal to my Final 2 and that's what got me to the end, except this time, I'm taking home the $500,000," Cody said, referencing his alliance with Derrick Levasseur on his previous season.
Ian Terry then told his fellow houseguests he's on the spectrum and admitted it wasn't an easy conversation to have. Ian, however, said having autism doesn't define his identity because he's smart and as amazing friends and a girlfriend.
Nicole Anthony insisted being autistic is not a limitation and Ian is the epitome of "being capable," especially since he had won his first Big Brother season and is now playing All-Stars. Nicole Anthony gushed about how she loves Ian and is proud of him.
Kevin told David that he'd love to have his support and would never target him if David ended up winning the Power of Veto. He asked multiple people to pick him for "Houseguest's Choice" or play for him in the Veto, including Enzo and Ian.
Enzo, however, didn't want to make any big promises he couldn't keep, and Ian gently blew off the situation because he said working for Kevin at this point would be very tricky.
Kevin cried and said he must have done something wrong because it was clear no one wanted to work with him.
It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition. In addition to the HoH, Cody, and the two nominees, Keesha and Kevin, the three other players who were selected to play were Tyler, Enzo and Ian.
Enzo was Kevin's "Houseguest's Choice," and Enzo said nothing was out of the question for him at this point and he planned to play to win.
Keesha hoped either Janelle or Kaysar would be picked to play because the threesome had decided to stick together since they're players from older seasons, but that wasn't the case.
As for Kevin, he felt immense pressure to win the PoV in order to save himself in the competition.
For the Power of Veto competition dubbed "It's Banana," the six participating players were each required to sit on a giant rocking banana and complete 20 reps -- resembling an exercise class -- before stacking produce on a basket in 90 seconds.
ADVERTISEMENT
The goal was to stack as many items on the basket as possible by repeating the instructions.
If at any point a player's clock ran out, his or her "peelaton class" would be over and he or she would be out. The player to stack the most produce in the fastest time would win the Power of Veto.
In the end, Kevin lost track of his clock and was eliminated from the competition even though he had 18 produce stacked, which was the same number as Enzo, who therefore won the golden power of Veto.
Enzo was thrilled to win, saying he competed in this competition for his kids. Keesha admitted she was "so bummed" about Enzo winning because she didn't know where his head was at, but Cody said he was pumped his ally pulled through a win.
Meanwhile, Kevin broke down over the fact he had "choked" at the last second when victory was so close for him.
After the challenge, Ian revealed he trusted Nicole Franzel the most in the house.
"Even though we played on different seasons, we've known each other for about five years through the Big Brother community, and interestingly enough, we're the only Big Brother winners in this game," Ian told the cameras.
Nicole Franzel told Ian that they needed to protect each other because no one in the house would want to see a former winner win twice. The pair therefore made a Final 2 deal, but Ian said he was confident he'd be the first two-time winner ever.
Kevin thought there was a chance Enzo might take him off the chopping block since Kevin had asked him to play in the Power of Veto to begin with, but Enzo said he would talk to Cody and feel him out.
Kevin felt alone in the house and told Enzo that he didn't have anybody on his side.
Kevin realized Enzo wouldn't make a move without Cody's blessing, so Kevin decided to offer Cody the world and "everything" in order to save himself. Cody told Kevin that he wanted him to stay because they had a "bond."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I would love to work with you," Cody told Kevin, who promised Cody he would return the favor.
Kevin told Cody that he wouldn't put Cody on the block if he won HoH and he'd also use his "Plus One" on Cody from the "Safety Suite" in exchange for safety this week. Cody acknowledged Kevin was offering up a lot and maybe it would make sense to have Enzo use the veto on Kevin.
Meanwhile, Bayleigh Dayton teamed up with Da'Vonne and the girls aligned together. Da'Vonne said neither of them came to play around and it will be "going down" this season.
Enzo then caught Nicole Franzel and Ian talking and so he ratted the pair out to Cody. Enzo said he didn't trust Ian and so Cody should watch what he says around Ian.
Cody agreed Ian was "a wild threat" since he won his previous season against a Big Brother legend, Dan Gheesling, and so he considered putting Ian on the block in Kevin's place.
It then became time for the Veto Meeting, and Enzo announced he had decided not to use the Power of Veto because it was "too early" to make big moves and rock the boat.
Kevin hoped Cody and Enzo could still sway the votes in his favor since they had bonded, and Keesha noted her social game was in "full effect" and she intended to "charm the pants" off everyone.