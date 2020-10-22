Cody, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16, won the golden Power of Veto and will therefore be able to cast the sole vote to evict either of the two nominees on the chopping block this Thursday night.
The two nominees for eviction are Nicole, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Ubly, MI who previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18, and Christmas Abbott, a 38-year-old fitness entrepreneur from Raleigh, NC who originally competed on Big Brother Season 19.
The broadcast picked up on Day 73 after the Nomination Ceremony, which had featured the Head of Household, Enzo Palumbo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed on Big Brother Season 12, nominating Nicole and Christmas for eviction.
Enzo said he'd like to see Nicole go this week because he believed Christmas would take him to the Final 2 and Nicole wouldn't.
Nicole wasn't that bothered to be on the block because it all would come down to the Power of Veto given the Veto winner will be able to cast the sole vote to evict, which ultimately determines the Final 3.
As for Christmas, she cried and felt betrayed by Enzo. Christmas felt it was three against one and she was all alone in the game, but Cody bragged about never having been nominated for eviction before.
However, Cody said if Nicole or Christmas won the Power of Veto, there would be a chance he could end up on the chopping block and so he needed to prevent that from happening.
Cody really wants Christmas to get evicted this week, but Enzo hoped to sway Cody to see his point of view and get rid of Nicole instead since she's a former winner and arguably a bigger threat to win the $500,000.
The houseguests were then surprised with a luxury competition called "Clash of the Comics" in which one All-Star could win $10,000.
Each player was required to draft four BB Comics, which were introduced in the previous episode, and watch the comics face off in head-to-head battles. A series of battles would ultimately result in one winner, and the person who drafted the winning comic would win $10,000.
The All-Stars didn't have to do much other than pick four comics each and watch the big screen in the living room as the tournament unfolded.
In the end, Memphis Garrett was the winning comic, which Nicole had chosen, and so Nicole walked away with the money.
"This is the cherry on top to the $500,000 I plan on winning at the end of this game," Nicole noted.
Christmas was then shown crying over not picking Memphis for the comics game because she felt she had betrayed him. Christmas said she really missed her friend and hoped she hadn't offended him.
It then became time for the most significant and powerful Power of Veto competition of the season.
The competition was played over several rounds and the houseguests essentially mimicked hamsters running in their wheels.
In each round, the players were instructed to figure out which day a certain event occurred on over the course of the Big Brother: All-Stars game and run in their human-sized hamster wheels to answer the question.
"Is loyalty going to win me this game? Because last time I played, loyalty only got me second place," Cody told the cameras, referencing how keeping Nicole in the Final 3 would be the loyal move to make.
"I didn't come back to get anything short of first [place]."