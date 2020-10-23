Cody, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16, was able to cast the sole vote to evict because he had won the final Power of Veto competition of the season, and he decided to send Christmas, a 38-year-old fitness entrepreneur from Raleigh, NC who originally competed on Big Brother Season 19, to the jury.
Cody is now in the Final 3 with Nicole, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Ubly, MI who previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18, and Enzo Palumbo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed onBig BrotherSeason 12.
The Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began with Enzo telling Christmas that he was trying to save her and wanted her in his ideal Final 3.
"I do have a better chance of getting to the Final 2 let alone winning this game with Christmas in the Final 3, so I need Christmas to pull a Hail Mary and do whatever she has to do to stay in this house. Give me a Christmas gift!" Enzo said in a confessional.
Enzo advised Christmas to make whatever deal she could, but Christmas said she wasn't sure how she could shift things and sway Cody's opinion against taking Nicole to Final 3.
"If Nicole goes to Final 2, she is f-cking sweeping. She doesn't even have to have an argument," Christmas told Enzo.
Enzo told Cody that Nicole was going to be tough to beat in the Final 3 HoH competition, but Cody believed Christmas was also a tough competitor and Nicole would be more likely to take him to the Final 2 than Christmas would be.
Suddenly, Christmas heard Enzo talking about being in the Final 3 with Cody and Nicole, which made Christmas realize Enzo didn't really have her back.
Christmas said Enzo had already betrayed her three times and so she couldn't trust him.
Christmas wondered why she was thinking about taking Enzo to the end when he had betrayed her so many times, so she decided to approach Cody and promise him a Final 2 deal if he opted to keep her at the next eviction.
Christmas explained to Cody that Enzo had previously tried to evict Nicole, which left her on the wrong side of the numbers for a vote. Christmas said she was willing to expose everything to prove why she didn't want to take Enzo to Final 2.
"If you take me to the Final 3, I am going to fight like hell [in the final HoH], and if I win, I am taking you to the Final 2," Christmas shared.
Cody said he wasn't sure whether Nicole would take him to the Final 2 over Enzo and he was just trying to control his own fate in the game.
Cody worried Nicole and Enzo were starting to view him as a strong player and may not want to sit next to him in the Final 2.
But Nicole promised Cody that she'd take him to Final 2 because they had been working together from the start. Nicole promised Cody that his best option was to keep her because there was no way Christmas would take him to the end.
Cody cut Nicole before the Final 4 the last time they played together, so she was beginning to get paranoid. She told Cody that his spot in the Final 2 was "guaranteed" if he kept her around.
"I feel like I'm in BB16 again where I have an option to take somebody who I know I can beat vs. someone I've been loyal to since the beginning of this game but I definitely think is going to be much tougher to beat if I'm sitting next to her in the Final 2," Cody told the cameras.
Nicole admitted she was stressed out and didn't know if Cody was messing with her or not.
Some footage then aired from the jury house, with the jurors discussing who deserves to win the game this season.
Da.Vonne Rogers noted she was waiting to see a huge "defining moment" from Nicole that could give her the edge, and the jury agreed if Nicole won the Final HoH and clipped Cody, she would win a lot of respect.
However, the jury also seemed to agreed Cody had the best shot to win at that point and being a former winner wouldn't be enough for Nicole to carry the majority of votes to win.
"Right now, I'm seeing it as it's Cody's game to lose just because he's played such a well-rounded game -- the comps, the strategy and just being a social butterfly. So I'm looking at who's willing to take that shot at him?'" Tyler Crispen explained.
At the live eviction, Christmas announced, "Enzo, congratulations, you'll get third place."
Christmas also warned Cody the jury would take into consideration that a former Big Brother winner would be sitting next to him in the Final 2.
Nicole told Cody that she was grateful for their friendship and really hoped he would honor his word.
Cody, as the winner of the previous Power of Veto competition, then stood up and cast his sole vote to evict.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Christmas and Nicole, I have thoroughly enjoyed playing this game with the two of you. I feel like playing to this point has made us so much closer than so many other people and I'm so grateful for that," Cody began, as Nicole was biting her nails nervously.
"This decision is very difficult because I know how hard the both of you have fought this season to be in this position and how badly each of you want to go to the Final 3. But for me, what's best for me, is unfortunately, Christmas, evicting you."
Cody told Christmas that he respected how much she fought throughout the entire game but this was the best move for him to make for himself.
"I saw that coming for weeks -- weeks!" Christmas revealed to Big Brother host Julie Chen in her post-eviction interview.
"But I gave it a good, scrappy fight... I'm a little bit in shock. I expected Cody to keep Nicole, but still, getting evicted is shocking."
Christmas said she wasn't mad and expected Cody to make the best decision for himself.
When asked whether Christmas would have honored her deal with Cody to take him to Final 2 if she won the Final HoH, Christmas replied, "Most likely yes, because at that point, Enzo... the loyalty at the end was shaky."
Christmas said, had she stayed in the game, she believed she could have beaten Cody, Enzo and Nicole!
"I played hard this whole season. I won comps, I played a hard social game, I made sure that I was protected, and I also made major moves that other people were scared to do," Christmas explained.
"I wasn't scared to get in the ring and get messy, and when I came out, I was clean. So I think I played a really good game... It took four nominations to get me!"
The Final 3 All-Stars then received sweet messages from home. Cody cried immediately upon seeing his girlfriend, Enzo got to check in with his two children, and Big Brother alum Victor Arroyo told Nicole he missed her and gave her a glimpse of their two dogs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following a special Big Brother: All-Stars episode on Friday night, Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition will air on Monday night next week, and then a winner will be crowned on Wednesday, October 28 when a two-hour episode airs at 9PM ET/PT on CBS.