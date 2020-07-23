Big Brother: All Stars is coming to CBS in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced a premiere date, Aug. 5, and other details about the season in a press release Thursday.

Season 22, the show's second season to feature an all-star cast of returning contestants, will kick off with a two-hour live move-in event Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. EST. Subsequent episodes will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

The Big Brother cast and crew will follow new health and safety protocols as they film due to concerns about coronavirus. Houseguests will complete a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested for COVID-19 several times before joining the house.

After joining the house, contestants will be tested weekly throughout the season and have no contact with crew members. Live shows will not have a studio audience.

CBS has employed a COVID-19 compliance officer to monitor and enforce the new safety protocols.

Julie Chen Moonves will return to host Big Brother: All Stars. CBS will announce the all-star cast closer to the premiere date.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in an isolated house where they are continuously monitored by live TV cameras and microphones. Contestants are progressively voted out, with a cash prize of $500,000 for the winner.