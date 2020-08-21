Nicole A., who previously finished Big Brother's 21st season in third place and won "America's Favorite Houseguest," was evicted from the Big Brother house via a 10-2 vote over David Alexander, who was the first houseguest evicted from Big Brother last summer.
Nicole A. and David had been nominated for eviction by Garrett Memphis, who had won the second Head of Household competition last week as well as the golden Power of Veto.
Garrett had decided to keep his original nominations the same in order to not show he was playing both sides of the house.
The live Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began with a flashback to Day 13, with members of the house frustrated with Memphis Garrett since he had decided not to use the Power of Veto.
Memphis has been working both side of the house, and everyone expected him to take one of the nominees off the chopping block and replace him or her with a bigger threat in order to execute a backdoor eviction.
Janelle Pierzina had been hoping Memphis would go after Nicole Franzel, while Nicole F. wanted Memphis to target Janelle or Kaysar Ridha. Both women complained about Memphis' "missed opportunity" and said he was only thinking of himself.
Janelle was also convinced Memphis was no longer working with her, even though he had claimed they're allies.
Memphis explained he just didn't want to show his cards too soon, but it appeared neither Janelle or Nicole F. trusted him anymore.
Nicole A. was then shown campaigning for votes in the house, starting with Da.Vonne Rogers.
"I did make a promise to myself that I wasn't going to vote out anyone who is in this house who looks like me. I can't do it... so I'm just going to tell her the truth," Da'Vonne told Nicole A.
Nicole A. said she absolutely understood where Da'Vonne was coming from, but she called it "a heart vote" rather than "a brain vote" and wished Da'Vonne would think more logically.
Nicole told Da'Vonne the first African American woman should be her and she would be the person to help her get to the end.
Kaysar discovered an alliance in the house he and Janelle weren't a part of, and it was comprised of Cody Calafiore, Tyler, Nicole F. and Dani Briones.
"If I'm going to save Nicole, I need to build a group that can combat that other alliance," Kaysar said in the Diary Room.
Kaysar therefore warned Da'Vonne that there was a major alliance running the house and they needed to have Nicole A.'s back. Kaysar suggested they should vote together, along with Janelle and Bayleigh Dayton. Kaysar said he was also working to get Christmas Abbott on their side.
"If we don't split them up now, we're screwed," Kaysar said.
Da'Vonne, however, complained Kaysar wasn't offering her anything in return "to jump into this marriage" and so she wasn't about to promise loyalty to him. Da'Vonne joked Kaysar should have taken her out to dinner first before asking her to sign on a dotted line.
Da'Vonne told David about the so-called strong alliance in the house, but she vented about how talking to him was "stressful" because he wouldn't talk names with her or reveal any knowledge he had.
It didn't seem like David trusted Da'Vonne, and he explained to Da'Vonne he didn't really want to be seen working with her or else they'd be targeted as a pair or power couple. He basically asked Da'Vonne to calm down, which she didn't appreciate.
When David shared how his conversation had gone with Bayleigh, Bayleigh wasn't having it either.
"David, let me give you a little bit of advice: Don't ever tell a woman to bring it down. Secondly, never let that woman be Da'Vonne when she's actually trying to help you in this game," Bayleigh told the cameras.
Bayleigh therefore suggested to Da'Vonne they should just vote David out, and Da'Vonne seemed to consider it. Da'Vonne said she was struggling between her morals and playing the game because David didn't "contribute anything" to her own personal game.
Kaysar and Janelle were then shown telling Nicole A. it was going to be a very divided vote, with a line basically drawn down the center.
Kaysar said he had Janelle and Kevin "KC" Campbell on their side to keep Nicole A. but they also needed Da'Vonne, Bayleigh and Ian Terry in order to force a tiebreaker. In the case of a tiebreaker, Kaysar hoped Memphis would vote to keep Nicole A.
Nicole A. complained she was "expendable to everybody" and walked around sulking.
Nicole F. and Dani warned Nicole A. that Janelle was scheming hard and she shouldn't trust Janelle, so Nicole A. was worried because she was being associated with Janelle, whom a lot of people wanted gone.
"Janelle is destroying my game, and to be honest, that is really starting to piss me off," Nicole A. said.
Kevin advised Nicole A. to separate herself from Janelle and tell people that the girls weren't working together. Nicole A. realized she must campaign to stay or "blow up the whole house."
Nicole A. told Cody that she felt betrayed by Janelle and Kaysar and would come out guns blazing in the next Head of Household competition, so Cody began second guessing his initial plan to evict her.
Janelle promised Nicole A. that she had been working hard to save her, but Nicole A. didn't believe her.
Janelle told Kaysar that she felt responsible for Nicole A. being on the block, but Kaysar assured her that they had nothing to do with it and had even tried to convince Memphis to keep her safe.
Janelle cried because Nicole A. was apparently questioning their friendship when Janelle considered Nicole A. to be her "little sister." Janelle said it was heartbreaking that Nicole A. didn't think she had her back.
It then became time for the live eviction, and in David's speech, he said appreciated Nicole and hated how they're on the block together. David said he had tried to get to know every single person but it wasn't reciprocated by every member of the house.
Nicole A. said she was trying to inspire people to be strong, stand up and speak. Nicole A. told her fellow houseguests that she wanted to play "All-Stars, not All-Scared" and so she hoped people would vote for the sake of their individual games.
Nicole A. told people outside of alliances to take charge and make a big move.
The All-Stars then case their votes to evict one by one.
Nicole A. received votes from Tyler, Christmas, Janelle, Da'Vonne, Kaysar, Bayleigh, Cody, Ian, Nicole F., and Dani.
Given Janelle and Kaysar were working to save Nicole A., Julie asked why Nicole A. didn't seem to trust them.
"I really thought they were with Memphis. They told me they would put in a good word with Memphis and that I was good, and so when I was nominated, I was shocked," Nicole A. explained.
Julie acknowledged Janelle had explained to Nicole A. that Memphis was "a wild card."
She added, "Talking to other people in the house and hearing all of them tell me she was luring me in and telling me she was lying, it got in my head. And I will admit, I was wrong."
Julie then revealed to Nicole A. an alliance of six had been working against her -- Cody, Tyler, Christmas, Dani, Memphis and Nicole F.
Julie told Nicole A. that Janelle had her back and even cried over it, and then Nicole A. admitted, "I feel so horrible... It's my error and I owe her apologies up and down."
Once Nicole A. was out of the game, the rest of the All-Stars -- except for Memphis, who as the outgoing HoH was deemed ineligible to compete -- competed in the season's third Head of Household competition.
Dubbed "Mug Shots," the competition required each participating houseguest to race to slide one mug down each of three counters. The goal was to land each mug on the highest-scoring zone, as the board was labeled with sections ranging from one to five points.
The houseguests only had 30 seconds to lock in their scores, and the final score for each player would be the cumulative points for all three mugs.
The All-Star to receive the highest score would win, and if two or more people scored the same number, the person to complete the competition in the fastest time would become the new Head of Household.