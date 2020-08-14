'Big Brother: All-Stars' evicts Keesha Smith and crowns Memphis Garrett the season's new Head of Household
By Steven Rogers, 08/14/2020
Big Brother: All-Stars' houseguests evicted Keesha Smith from the Big Brother house and crowned Memphis Garrett the season's second Head of Household during Thursday night's live Season 22 broadcast on CBS.
Keesha, a 42-year-old waitress from Los Angeles, CA who previously competed on Big Brother Season 10, was evicted from the Big Brother house via a 13-0 vote over Kevin "KC" Campbell, a 40-year-old ad executive from San Diego, CA who originally competed on Big Brother Season 11.
Keesha and Kevin had been nominated from eviction by Cody Calafiore, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16 and had won Big Brother: All-Stars' first Head of Household competition last week.
Enzo Palumbo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed on Big Brother Season 12, had then won the subsequent Power of Veto competition but opted against using his veto to remove Keesha or Kevin from the chopping block.
According to Enzo, he believed it was "too early" to make big moves and rock the boat.
After her eviction was announced, Keesha was briefly interviewed by Big Brother host Julie Chen, who carefully instructed Keesha to be sure and put on her face mask and remain socially distant from Julie and the show's production crew upon exiting the Big Brotherhouse.
Before beginning her interview with Keesha, Julie attempted to give Keesha a pep talk.
"As we're getting seated, let me just say you should not feel bad about the 13-0 vote because -- let me just remind everyone at home -- you played this game twelve years ago in Season 10," Julie said.
"And, let me remind everyone, including yourself, you won America's Favorite Houseguest and you made the final four [houseguests on Season 10]. You will always have that."
During the interview, Keesha told Julie she was not surprised her vote was unanimous and no one -- not even Memphis, her fellow former Season 10 houseguest -- voted to keep her in the Big Brother house.
"It's too early in the game, everybody is going to go the same way," Keesha said. "Nobody is really playing yet, everybody is laying low."
After Keesha's interview with Julie concluded, the remaining Big Brother houseguests -- minus Cody, who as the outgoing HoH, was ineligible to compete -- competed in the season's next Head of Household competition.
Memphis ultimately won the competition, making him the season's next HoH.
Big Brother: All-Stars' next episode will air Sunday, August 16 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.