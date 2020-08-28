Janelle -- who previously competed on Big Brother's sixth, seventh and fourteenth seasons and finished in third place twice -- was evicted from the Big Brother house via a 9-2 vote over Kaysar, who had competed on Big Brother's sixth and seventh editions and allied with Janelle both of those times.
The Big Brother: All-Stars broadcast began with Cody Calafiore, who won the Power of Veto, saying Janelle is an "amazing" player in this game and so she had to go because a lot of people could end up "migrating to [her] if she ends up winning competitions."
Janelle called being on the chopping block with Kaysar her "worst case scenario," but she was going to do everything possible to save herself, even if it meant saying goodbye to her best buddy and closest ally in the house.
Tyler was initially proud of himself for making a big move and nominating the power pair in the house, but now he was starting to regret his decision because he was about to knock out another huge target, which raised himself on the list of big targets.
Janelle would have provided Tyler a shield by staying in the house longer.
Kevin "KC" Campbell thought he would benefit from keeping Janelle because she at least talked game with him and he maybe had three conversations with Kaysar, but Christmas Abbott told Kevin that Janelle probably needed to go first because she's such a great, well-rounded player.
The girls pointed out how if Janelle got evicted, she'd be the third woman in a row to go. The guys promised to have Da'Vonne, Bayleigh and Dani's backs going forward, but Da'Vonne told the cameras she felt the ladies were going to be in trouble once they picked the outsiders off one by one.
But Kaysar realized he must "soften [his] approach" and not go for blood after Janelle's ouster in order to give him a chance at staying in the house longer.
Meanwhile, Ian Terry acted "dumb" around his fellow houseguests to seem like less of a threat. When Christmas told Ian she was "cooking" in the sun, Ian asked her what she was cooking.
Janelle was then shown trying to rally votes to stay by talking to Kevin and then Dani, but Dani said she wasn't willing to budge. Dani explained even Cody wasn't even able to convince her to keep Janelle around.
Janelle spoke to Cody next, and Cody admitted he didn't have an issue with her staying. Janelle said Cody could hold onto her wedding ring as collateral to reassure him that if she won Head of Household later this week, she wouldn't nominate her for eviction.
Cody wasn't sure he could trust Janelle completely in the game, but he definitely took her seriously about not targeting him next week.
Footage then flashed back to Day 15. Tyler told David that Da'Vonne had tried to flip the vote against him when he was previously on the chopping block. Tyler begged David not to tell Da'Vonne because it would blow up their alliance, but the news frustrated him.
David there talked to Bayleigh about the incident, and Bayleigh insisted Da'Vonne had been weighing her options but decided against going after David. David said he dismissed the claim at first, and Bayleigh admitted this situation made her uncomfortable.
Bayleigh told David to confront Da'Vonne and smooth things over because they had to be on the same page in order to trust and work with each other going forward. Bayleigh could sense there was a big problem there.
David then sat down with Bayleigh and Da'Vonne and told Da'Vonne that Cody and Tyler had mentioned how Da'Vonne had tried to flip the votes to keep Nicole and send him packing.
David realized he had let Cody and Tyler's names slip in conversation, and so he said in the Diary Room, "I think I made a rookie mistake."
Da'Vonne told David that she trusted him but she wasn't convinced he trusted her. Da'Vonne broke down into tears saying she had stuck her neck out for him and was allowing her game to go down the drain for him.
David apologized for making it seem like he didn't trust Da'Vonne and working her up, and with that being said, the discussion ended.
Tyler ran into Bayleigh and David talking, so Tyler asked to speak to David in private. David confessed to Tyler he had talked to Bayleigh about the previous vote and spilled Tyler's name, and Tyler responded, "What the f-ck, man?! Why would you say that?!"
Tyler said David might have just made him "the new biggest target," and was really angry.
Tyler told David that he could've shot out any other name, and David apologized and said he's not as good at the game as he thought he was going to be.
David said the girls just pulled the information out of him because they've been working together to propel the African Americans in the game forward this year. Tyler said that was part of the reason why he had aligned with David, but now Tyler felt his game was in jeopardy.
Tyler explained he wasn't even targeting Da'Vonne and Bayleigh and now the girls were going to be upset with him.
"I don't appreciate you f-cking me over when all I was trying to do was help you," Tyler told David.
Tyler really wanted "The Slick Six" to work, and so Tyler acknowledged he must not trust the "sloppy" David anymore and he'd have to watch out for Da'Vonne in the future.
Meanwhile, Da'Vonne was worried because multiple people were dragging her game through the mud, and people she trusted at that.
Tyler then told Cody that David was "dead" to him because he had thrown them both under the bus.
Cody determined he'd no longer have David's back and "the rookie" player blew up both of their games. Tyler agreed David was "a rookie" and he regretted his decision to confide in him.
Tyler started thinking maybe he should keep Janelle around to act as a shield for him.
It then became time for the live eviction, and both Janelle and Kaysar delivered classy, softball speeches to their fellow houseguests about how they enjoyed their time in the house and making connections with everyone.
The following houseguests then voted to evict Janelle from the house: Nicole Franzel, Da'Vonne, Memphis Garrett, Bayleigh, Cody, Christmas, David, Kevin, and Ian.
Janelle was laughing following her eviction and told Julie that she pretty much saw it coming.
Janelle predicted the two votes for Kaysar were from Da'Vonne and Bayleigh. When Julie replied, "No," Janelle guessed Memphis and Kevin. Janelle was then shocked to discover the votes came from Dani and Enzo.
"I'm so confused," Janelle said, before talking to Julie more about the game.
Julie pointed out Janelle had gravitated towards the old-school players when she entered the game, and Janelle admitted that was intentional.
"At first I wanted to work with Tyler because I thought he was such a great player, but I had Kaysar in there, who I already knew, and he wasn't really interested in working with newer players or anything like that," Janelle shared.
"Of course [Keesha Smith], I was naturally drawn to her because she's similar to me, I guess. So there was a connection between the four of us, the 'OGs.'"
Julie then told Janelle that Christmas had been working in the majority alliance as well as her buddy Memphis.
Kaysar promised Janelle in his final words that the alliance who took her out "will pay," but Janelle vented Kaysar didn't even know what's going on and he'll probably "tell Memphis everything."
"This is terrible!" Janelle noted. "I am very worried."
The season's fourth Head of Household competition then commenced in the backyard, and Tyler, as the outgoing HoH, was deemed ineligible to compete.
The competition dubbed "Carnival Quick Shot" required the participating All-Star players to compete in two groups of six.