'Big Brother: All-Stars' crowns Cody Calafiore winner over Enzo Palumbo with second unanimous jury vote ever
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/29/2020
Big Brother: All-Stars crowned Cody Calafiore its Season 22 champion over runner-up Enzo Palumbo after the nine-person jury voted live for the winner during Wednesday night's two-hour finale episode on CBS.
Cody Calafiore, a 29-year-old soccer coach from Howell, NJ who originally competed on Big Brother Season 16, won the $500,000 grand prize in a unanimous 9-0 jury vote against Enzo, a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, NJ who previously competed on Big Brother Season 12 and had been one of Cody's ride-or-die allies in the house.
Although Enzo didn't receive a single vote to win, he walked away with $50,000 and said he looked forward to giving that money to his children.
Nicole Franzel, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Ubly, MI who previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18, finished Big Brother: All-Stars in third place after Cody won the final Head of Household competition and chose to evict her and take Enzo to the Final 2 instead.
"I just thought our bond was so close," Nicole cried in her post-eviction interview.
"I did not see it coming. It's the first thing this season I didn't see coming... I think [Cody] pretty much had it in the bag either way, so I guess I'm just wondering -- he must think that Enzo is easier to beat or he's just closer to Enzo."
The Big Brother: All-Stars finale broadcast began with host Julie Chen announcing live that the Final 3 houseguests have spent 85 days in the Big Brother house.
Part 2 of the final Head of Household competition then commenced between Enzo and Cody in pre-taped footage.
The winner of Part 2 knew he would compete in Part 3 against Nicole, who had won Part 1 of the competition on Monday night's Big Brother broadcast, to be crowned the final HoH of this year.
In Part 2, Enzo and Cody were required to take a picture with the previously-evicted houseguests who matched a description on a postcard.
However, "photo hogs" were photo-bombing the pictures and so the players had to walk across a balance beam to swing them out of the frame and end up with a clear shot.
If the correct houseguests ended up in the photo and no hogs were in the frame, Enzo and/or Cody could move onto the next postcard. The player to successfully complete three postcards in the fastest time would win the second part of the final HoH competition.
Enzo said he needed to win this phase of the competition in order to have any shot to win the $500,000. Enzo said he didn't want to finish in third place again and he needed this victory for his resume and to ensure his place in the Final 2.
Enzo wasn't proud of his performance after he completed the task and figured he had lost.
In the end, Enzo finished with a time of 37 minutes and 38 seconds, while Cody completed Part 2 of the final HoH competition in four minutes and 49 seconds.
"It's really hard for me to contain how excited I am," Cody said after beating his best friend in the house.
"I see how much Enzo was struggling with this, and that's my guy and I feel horrible for him. But this is so crucial in my game, to be in the third part and still control my fate and be able to compete. I want to be the one who wins and decides who goes to the Final 2 with me."
Enzo was upset, frustrated and really hard on himself, saying he's his own worst enemy and basically choked in the competition.
"You guys take each other [to the end]," Enzo told Cody and Nicole.
"Great, you guys won. That's it. Give me third place and I'm going to get out of here. That's it. I played an awesome game and I'm proud of what I did. Third place... I just feel bad for everyone who had hope in me and I couldn't come through."
Enzo brought Cody and Nicole to tears because he vented about how he's 42 years old and "tried to hang" with the younger players.
Enzo said he wasn't going to campaign to anybody because Cody and Nicole had already decided whom they'd like to take to the Final 2. Enzo said he was worthy of third place again and had no one to blame but himself.
"I've embarrassed myself in the Final 3 again and I'm ready to go," Enzo complained.
Meanwhile, Nicole didn't have her mind made up about whether to take Cody or Enzo to the end if she managed to beat Cody in Part 3 of the final HoH competition, and Cody was struggling with the choice as well.
"Nicole has won this game already and I have no idea how the jury is going to vote. If I lose to Nicole, I feel like I would be like, 'Okay,'" Cody said in the Diary Room.
"But if I lose to Enzo, I'd be like, 'How did he just beat me?' So it's so tough. It's almost like the competitive aspect vs. the loyalty aspect. There is a lot weighing on me and it's so brutal."
Nicole, however, promised Cody that she would never cut him because she wouldn't be able to live with herself if she took Enzo to the end.
Enzo knew his chances of winning were slim at this point, but he decided to work some magic and try to convince Nicole to take him to the Final 2 over Cody. Enzo told Nicole that he was terrified of Cody, and Nicole acknowledged Cody might pull out a win with a unanimous jury vote.
Enzo told Nicole that a big piece to her puzzle was getting rid of Cody because she'd ultimately be responsible for evicting two huge threats -- Cody and Memphis Garrett.
"I think me sitting next to Enzo, my odds would be slightly better. But if I took Enzo and lost, I would feel like a piece of crap because I betrayed Cody and I lost. I don't know how I'd live with myself," Nicole told the cameras.
A segment then aired of the jury discussing which of the Final 3 players deserved to win this All-Star season.
The jury seemed to agree Nicole had played a passive game and needed to step it up in the final competition, but they noted it would be really impressive for a former winner to make it to the end considering she had a big target on her back the entire time.
The jury said Enzo deserved more credit for his gameplay than he even gave himself credit for because of his social game and how he had never been nominated for eviction, and Cody was called "a beast" in the house although his jury-management skills were slightly lacking.
The jury also said if Nicole cut Cody ahead of the Final 2, she would earn major respect.
It then became time for Part 3 of the final Head of Household competition dubbed "Vinyl Exam," and Nicole and Cody faced off for the title.
The competition required Nicole and Cody to prove how well they know the members of this season's jury. The pair had to watch short videos that each referenced a record album based on a specific juror.
Each album had three statements about the specific juror, and Cody and Nicole's job was to figure out which statement is false. For each correct answer, an All-Star would receive one point, and the All-Star with the most points after eight videos would become the final HoH of the season.
It was an extremely tight race, as Cody won Part 3 of the final HoH competition by only one point! Nicole answered incorrectly in the very first round and got all the rest correct, so it was a very difficult loss for her.
It then became time for Cody, the final Head of Household, to cast the sole vote to evict.
Cody and Nicole were both in tears when Nicole made her final plea and told Cody that they were ride-or-die allies in the game and she would not have cut him if she won that final HoH competition.
As for Enzo, he told Cody that he always had his back from Day 1 and even saving Nicole was for Cody.
"Everything I did was for you, man. You know that man, please. Take me to the Final 2," Enzo said.
Cody was in familiar territory because he had won Part 3 of the final HoH competition on his first season and had a similar decision to make. Cody at the time chose to be loyal to his best friend in the house, Derrick Levasseur, who ended up winning the game.
Cody then stood up and explained, "It's so hard. I mean, I did -- I feel like I played this game from the second I walked in with the both of you. [Nicole], I had that same thing with him. And so, although it was such a blessing to have the both of you in this Final 2, I know this is horrible to do this to one of you guys, but Nicole, I'm so sorry."
Nicole was therefore evicted from the Big Brother house, and she hugged Cody before leaving and told both guys that they had played "one hell of a game" and "should be proud."
After Nicole left the house, Enzo hugged Cody and repeatedly thanked him.
"You're awesome, yo! You're going to destroy in this, trust me... My guy, my guy! Cody is my guy, man! I'm indebted to you man, forever. Bro, she won her money. She is awesome, yo. She won her money and did her thing, yo. She's a champion," Enzo assured Cody.
Enzo told Cody that he's one of the best he's ever seen play this game.
Meanwhile, Nicole had tears running down her face, called herself "an idiot" and struggled to keep her composure in her post-eviction interview with Julie.
"I really thought no matter which way the Final HoH went that Cody was going to take me, and now just thinking about it, it's like, 'Why would he take a previous winner?' I don't know," Nicole lamented to Julie.
Cody and Nicole had made a Final 2 deal on Day 2 of the game and had met years ago on Big Brother's sixteenth season, so Julie asked Nicole if she was angry about Cody's betrayal.
"No. The crazy thing is I wouldn't have done it to him, but he's got guts! So, I'm not angry because this is a game, but oh my God, it's going to take me a little bit... Cody's got guts! And that's it," Nicole said.
Nicole added that she was surprised her fellow All-Stars let her get this far to the finish line but she had intentionally built "a weak persona" in the game so people would want to take her to Final 2.
Nicole insisted it was her strategy all along to "lay low" and she had thrown a couple competitions, hoping the big targets would go at each other and take each other out.
Julie then had Nicole join her eight fellow jury members, and the jury was able to question Cody and Enzo about their gameplay all season long.
Tyler asked Cody if he had played a more well-rounded game than Enzo, and Cody said "yes" because of his competition wins, social game and ability to make multiple Final 3 and Final 2 deals, which was very different from the first time he played.
"Four HoHs, four vetoes, a ton of alliances. I think I was not aligned with only like four people in the house," Cody bragged.
Ian asked Enzo the same question, and Enzo insisted he had used Cody as a weapon and never had to win a competition because he was always in a good spot with his fellow houseguests. Enzo added that he had never been on the chopping block before and did, in fact, win some competitions.
When asked to reveal some of his big moves the jury was unaware of, Cody said he had been gunning for Ian and also kept Tyler focused on getting Dani out before taking Tyler out.
Enzo revealed his strategy was to make everyone love him and not want to target him.
"Everyone thought they had me in their back pocket, and that's the way I played the game! Everyone felt comfortable with me and relaxed, this and that, like, 'Enzo is my boy!'" he explained.
Cody told Christmas that his game evolved and matured this time around because he really upped his strategy and made strategic decisions for himself while he had allowed Derrick to position him on Season 16.
Enzo said he won more competitions this time around and those wins plus his social game was "a deadly dose." Enzo, however, said he stopped winning competitions later on so that he wouldn't have to show his cards since he was pretty much aligned with everyone.
And finally, Nicole -- after taking a jab at Cody by saying the relationships he had built in the house were for strategy -- asked Cody why he ultimately took Enzo to the Final 2.
Cody insisted he had contemplated taking Nicole to the Final 2 over and over again and went back and forth numerous times. Cody said Nicole was "equally if not more crucial" to his game than Enzo.
Cody said he didn't take Nicole to the end because she is a former winner who had made a lot of moves that were probably overlooked by the jury. Cody said he didn't want Big Brother to have a two-time winner but the decision "was not an easy one."
In their final speeches, Enzo yelled about how he had finally made the Final 2 and Cody deserved to win if the jury wanted to reward comp wins and a physical "beast." Enzo said this season was easier for him than the last one and he was not a target all season long.
Enzo got some laughs from the jury and gushed about how he was proud of himself and winning $500,000 would mean so much to his family.
Cody then announced that Enzo did sit on the chopping block once and it was after Cody had won Part 3 of the final HoH competition. Cody also reminded the jury he had never sat on the chopping block one time this season.
"I had a combination of strategy, a social game and competitions that I felt brought me -- and a lot of my allies -- to the end of the game. I had three of my Final 2s in the Final 5, and so for me, being an ally of mine I felt was a crucial aspect of this game," Cody bragged.
Cody insisted he played the game not only for himself but for people who meant a lot to him.
"Once trust was broken, that's how I decided who I wanted to target," Cody noted. "I feel like I'm so much more deserving of the $500,000 than I was the first time I played... and it was an honor to play with all of you guys."