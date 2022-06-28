Peacock is giving a glimpse of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Tuesday.

Beyond Salem is a spinoff of long-running NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. The series follows the characters of Days of Our Lives as they go "Beyond Salem," from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong.

Chapter 2 will see Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Drake Hogestyn) travels to San Francisco to see his son.

In addition, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) drop anchor in Montreal, where they are greeted by Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 premieres July 11 on Peacock, with new episodes to follow daily.