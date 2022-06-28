'Beyond Salem' trailer teases 'next chapter' for 'Days of Our Lives' characters
UPI News Service, 06/28/2022
Peacock is giving a glimpse of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Tuesday.
Beyond Salem is a spinoff of long-running NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. The series follows the characters of Days of Our Lives as they go "Beyond Salem," from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong.
Chapter 2 will see Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Drake Hogestyn) travels to San Francisco to see his son.
