Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more have joined YouTube's upcoming graduation special, Dear Class of 2020.

The livestream event, which will serve as a virtual graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT on the YouTube Originals channel.

Beyonce has signed on to be commencement speaker, joining former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Swift, Lopez, Demi Lovato, NBA star Kevin Durant, Bill and Melinda Gates, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland and more will be making special appearances.

Lizzo, BTS, Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Doja Cat, Gaga, Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion are set to perform.

"#DearClassOf2020 You've worked so hard for this moment and even more people want to celebrate you," YouTube said.