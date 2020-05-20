The livestream event, which will serve as a virtual graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT on the YouTube Originals channel.
Beyonce has signed on to be commencement speaker, joining former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
