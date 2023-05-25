Beyonce once performed for a Tina Turner tribute. Now she's paying homage to the late icon in an emotional post on her website.

Referring to her as "my beloved queen" Beyonce wrote:

I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way."

She added, "You are strength and resilience.You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the two performing at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

In 2005, Beyonce performed in front of Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors, when she was awarded for her lifetime of work both in the duo Ike & Tina Turner and as a solo artist.

During the performance, Beyonce referenced both her mother, Tina Lawson, and Turner.

"I think of the two Tinas in my life, that's my mother, Tina and of course, the amazing Tina Turner," Beyonce said before launching into a performance of "Proud Mary."

"I'll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous -- and those legs!"

The two shared a stage at the Grammys in 2008, doing Ike & Tina Turner's classic song "Proud Mary," together.