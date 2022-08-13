Music icon Beyonce's Renaissance is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by ATEEZ's The World EP.1: Movement at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Enhyphen's Manifesto: Day 1 (EP) at No. 6, $uicideBoy$' Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation at No. 7, Dance Gavin Dance's Jackpot Juicer at No. 8, Future's I Never Liked You at No. 9 and Drake's Honestly, Nevermind at No. 10.