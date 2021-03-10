Music superstar Beyonce is showing her support for Meghan Markle.

The 39-year-old singer praised Markle on her website Tuesday following Markle and Prince Harry 's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

Beyonce shared a photo of herself meeting Markle at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019 and a supportive message.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you," Beyonce wrote.

Markle and Harry spoke to Winfrey during a CBS interview that aired Sunday. Markle shared how she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her first child and living with the British royal family.

In addition, Harry discussed how racism toward Markle, who is biracial, partly drove them from Britain.

Tennis star Serena Williams and other celebrities previously reacted to the interview on social media.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life -- and leads by example -- with empathy and compassion," Williams wrote on Instagram.

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," she added. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism."

"The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal," Williams said.

British television personality Piers Morgan was among those to criticize Markle and Harry after the interview.

"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful," he tweeted.

Morgan has since left his ITV news show, Good Morning Britain, following criticism of his remarks.

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and have one child, son Archie, 22 months. Markle is pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter.