Beyonce recruited her 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and several celebrity pals for her "Brown Skin Girl" music video.

The 38-year-old singer shared a video for the song Monday following its debut in Black is King, her visual album released on Disney+ in July.

"Brown Skin Girl" features vocals by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn and WizKid. The video features appearances from Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and other stars.

"Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else," Beyonce sings.

The "Brown Skin Girl" video takes place at a debutante ball. Beyonce said in a statement Monday on Good Morning America that the song and video celebrate Black identity and beauty.

"It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown, and wanted every character to be shot in a regal light," the singer said.

"It was important that we're all in this together and we all are celebrating each other," she added of the video, directed by Jenn Nkiru.

Black is King is a visual album inspired by Beyonce's album The Lion King: The Gift. Beyonce released The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. She voiced Nala in the 2019 film.

Beyonce released a music video for "Already," another song from Black is King, in July ahead of the album's premiere on Disney+.

Beyonce has three children -- Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir -- with her husband, rapper and music producer Jay Z.