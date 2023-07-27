Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
UPI News Service, 07/27/2023
Tina Knowles is headed for divorce.
Knowles, a businesswoman and the mother of singers Beyonce and Solange Knowles, filed for divorce from her second husband, actor Richard Lawson, Wednesday after eight years of marriage, TMZ reported.
Page Six confirmed the news and said Knowles listed their date of separation as Tuesday. She cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split.
In addition, Knowles asked the court to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to herself or Lawson, according to People.
Knowles and Lawson married on a yacht in April 2015.
"To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin' there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that... it was really beautiful," Knowles later told People.
