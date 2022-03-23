Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra have been booked to perform this year's Best Song nominees at Sunday's 94th Oscars ceremony.

Beyonce will sing "Be Alive" from King Richard; Yatra will sing "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto; Eilish and Finneas will sing "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die; and McEntire will sing "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days.

"Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated song but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule, therefore 'Down to Joy' from Belfast will not be performed on the broadcast," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement Tuesday.

The event celebrating excellence in cinema is to air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC.

Netflix's The Power of the Dog is up for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture.