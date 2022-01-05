Game Show Network announced Wednesday it will air a marathon of Betty White episodes of Match Game. The eight hour marathon begins Saturday at 9 a.m. EST.

White appeared as a celebrity guest frequently on Match Game from 1963-1969. In the game, host Gene Rayburn would give the contestant and celebrity a fill in the blank phrase. each would independently write an answer and hope their answers matched. Mismatches often led to comedic situations.

In addition to Match Game, White also appeared on game shows like Password, The $10,000 Pyramid, The Hollywood Squares, an evening edition of Match Game and many more.

As an actor, White starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show, Hot in Cleveland and The Golden Girls. She appeared on episodes of The Love Boat, Boston Legal, That '70s Show and many more and movies like The Proposal, Lake Placid, Hard Rain and You Again.

White was also an advocate for animal welfare. She died Dec. 31 at age 99, weeks before her 100th birthday.