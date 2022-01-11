"A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing," Rather tweeted.
On Saturday, Game Show Network will pay tribute to White by airing a marathon of Match Game episodes featuring the actress. The eight-hour marathon begins at 9 a.m. EST.
