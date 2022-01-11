Betty White died after suffering a stroke, according to her death certificate.

E! News reported Monday that White's official cause of death was a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, she had six days prior.

CNN confirmed the news.

White, an actress known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, died Dec. 31 at age 99.

Former news anchor Dan Rather and actors George Takei, Ryan Reynolds were among the stars to mourn White on social media.

"A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing," Rather tweeted.

On Saturday, Game Show Network will pay tribute to White by airing a marathon of Match Game episodes featuring the actress. The eight-hour marathon begins at 9 a.m. EST.