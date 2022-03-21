Peacock announced Monday that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will star in its upcoming drama series 'Mrs. Davis."

Details of the drama series have been kept under wraps, but Peacock confirmed in its announcement Monday that the series will explore faith versus technology.

Gilpin will play a nun going to battle against an all-powerful artificial intelligence in the series.

Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) will serve as the showrunner, executive producer and co-writer of the series, and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) will be a co-executive producer and co-writer.

Emmy Award-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World), will also executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series produced by Warner Bros. Television, including the first.

Gilpin previously collaborated with Lindelof on the satirical thriller The Hunt.

She was nominated three times for her performance in the Netflix comedy series Glow about fictionalized characters and gimmicks of 1980s women's professional wrestling circuit.

Gilpin will also co-star with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz' new series Gaslit about Martha Mitchell, the first whistleblower about then-President Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal between 1972-1974. Gilpin will also star in the upcoming Showtime drama series Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo's bestselling book, and she will be featured in Apple TV+ feminist anthology series Roar, executive produced by Nicole Kidman.