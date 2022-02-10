AMC announced the premiere date for Better Call Saul Season 6 on Thursday. The final season of Better Call Saul returns April 18 with two episodes at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.

Season 6 will have 13 total episodes. Seven will air weekly from April 18. After a six-week break, the final six episodes will begin July 11.

Production on Season 6 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While filming in Albuquerque, N.M, star Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack, from which he recovered and resumed filming.

AMC will also air three shortform Better Call Saul spinoffs. The Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series will continue.

Cooper's Bar will star Rhea Seehorn, who will also direct, as a regular at a bar whose patrons also include Cooper (Lou Mustillo). Slippin' Jimmy is an animated series about Jimmy and Chuck McGill's childhoods in Chicago.