AMC reported the ratings for the Better Call Saul finale on Monday, which broke several records. The series finale aired Aug. 15.

With 2.2 million viewers watching the finale live, the Better Call Saul series finale surpassed the record previously set by the Season 3 finale of 1.8 million viewers. Another 500,000 viewers DVRed the episode to watch within the next three days.

Also streaming on AMC+, AMC reports four times as many people streamed the series finale as streamed the Season 6 premiere. Better Call Saul remains the streaming service's number one driver of signups, and second most streamed series after The Walking Dead.

Better Call Saul began as a prequel to Breaking Bad. Bob Odenkirk reprised his role of Saul Goodman before he was lawyer and money launderer to Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston).

In fact, Better Call Saul went back to when he was Jimmy McGill, struggling to work for his brother's (Michael McKean) law firm. Jimmy got involved with the criminals Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), reprising their roles from Breaking Bad.

With his girlfriend and later wife, Kim Wexler ( Rhea Seehorn ), Jimmy plotted against his brother's law partner Howard Hamlin ( Patrick Fabian ). Black and white flash forwards also teased Jimmy's post Breaking Bad life working at a Cinnabon under the name Gene Takovic.

The final season closed the gap between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. Cranston and Aaron Paul even guest starred.

The final episodes took place almost entirely in black and white. The finale resolved Jimmy's definitive fate.