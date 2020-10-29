Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler says the film's upcoming reunion will be memorable for fans.

The 74-year-old actress reflected on the 1993 movie and teased the In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover special during Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hocus Pocus is a dark comedy fantasy starring Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who are resurrected in Salem, Mass., on Halloween night. The film has become a cult classic since its release.

Midler played Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus. On Late Night, Midler celebrated the movie's cultural impact.

"It was a picture that started off a little bit sleepy, but somehow it found its niche and it became kind of a cult classic and now it's everywhere," the star said. "I mean, I wish I had a nickel for every time person who turned out in a Winifred Sanderson costume."

"But, now it's a cult classic and now after 27 years the two girls -- Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker -- and I have reunited for this one night only Hulaween extravaganza," she added.

Midler confirmed the Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover is "more than just a Zoom call" and will feature a new script. The special will also feature Meryl Streep, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, John Stamos and other celebrity guests.

"It was wrangling a lot of talent. Wrangling in a lot of effects and a lot of excitement about building effects and what can we do with it that would be a surprise," Midler said.

"I feel that we put a lot of creativity into it, because when people come to our in-person event they expect a real blowout," she added. "We wanted to give them something that would be memorable."

The Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover is a mockumentary-style special that will take place Friday at 8 p.m. EDT to benefit Midler's New York Restoration Project. Tickets to the virtual event cost $10.

Midler shared a teaser photo of herself, Najimy and Parker on set this month.