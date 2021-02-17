Bette Midler recalled auditioning to be on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midler, on Tuesday, described how she ripped her dress right before the audition.

"The first time I had an audition, I was wearing vintage clothes and I got out of the car and my dress ripped all the way across my butt," Midler said.

Midler mentioned how her manager wasn't willing to give up his jacket to help cover up her exposed underwear. Midler found a paper clip and was able to stitch her dress together.

"By the time I got out for that audition I was so angry that I gave the audition of life. I really gave it my all. I mean, I was livid, so I got the gig," she said.

Midler recently released a children's book, titled The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable. The book was inspired by the mandarin duck that appeared in New York's Central Park in 2018.