Bette Midler, Dan Levy and Issa Rae will star in the new HBO special Coastal Elites.

The network announced the comic satire special in a press release Wednesday.

Coastal Elites also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Sarah Paulson. The special centers on five characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HBO said the special "tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now."

Coastal Elites is written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach. Rudnick and Roach also co-executive produce with Jeffrey Seller, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.

"Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. "We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times."

Coastal Elites is being produced amid restrictions due to the health crisis. The special is slated to premiere in September.