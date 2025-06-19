"It was bogging me down. It was a lot," Bethenny, 54, toldUs Weekly.
"I hadn't even thought about all the expenses and all the maintenance and all the things I didn't do, and it made me feel guilty about the things I didn't do."
The actress and former TV host had sold her Connecticut house earlier this year for $7.83 million and moved to Florida.
Bethenny explained how she had an "idea of this life in my mind and the property reflected that," but it turned out none of it reflected who she really is.
The former Bethenny Ever After star said the piano room, for instance, was never used.
"I never entertained in [it]," Bethenny noted, adding how her dream vs. reality were starkly different.
"I felt like a loser," she added.
The Skinnygirl founder elaborated, "And then the big fancy dining room and [my daughter] Bryn and I ate there once Christmas Eve together and I was like, 'What a loser.'"
"I just felt like I was never using [everything]," she recalled. "I never once entertained in the entertainment bar. So it made me feel like I wasn't living the life that house required."
Bethenny announced in April that she was going to move to Florida with Bryn.
She said selling the Connecticut home to a family "that is going to use it" and truly enjoy it made her "really happy" with her choice to pass it along.
"My friends aren't there. So it was feeling forced. I was going to have to force the life to go with the house," Bethenny shared. "So it was extremely shackling."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Bethenny, however, admitted it was "bittersweet" to say goodbye to her hardworking staff.
"I feel like we haven't had our good goodbye," confessed Bethenny, who has been busy traveling.
Bethenny told the magazine that she walked in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Miami Swim Week runway show as the sale of her house was going through.
"I'm a little bit gaslighting it because I'm not good at that. So I'm sad about my staff [and] for them because it was meaningful," Bethenny said. "That property was kind of where we all were."
But Bethenny noted how Florida feels like home, especially since she has Bryn by her side. (Bethenny had welcomed her daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.)
"I went to high school in Florida and I've been going there my entire life, even since I was younger, since I was a baby. And I connect to Florida," Bethenny explained.
Bethenny -- who got an apartment in Miami in 2024 -- also said it's nice to have an actual house to call home in Florida.
"It feels very different in the right way," Bethenny said of being a Florida resident.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Sometimes a place feels like [that]. I used to live in L.A. and [loved] it. And then when I started to visit L.A., I didn't like that relationship. I'm a nester, so living in Florida feels very different from vacationing there." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.