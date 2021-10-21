BET has renewed Tyler Perry's drama, Sistas, for a fourth season.
Starring K.J. Smith, Novi Brown, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian and Chido Nwokocha, the show follows a a group of female friends in their 30s as they navigate careers and romance.
Its Season 4 renewal comes after the show -- along with Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and Tyler Perry's The Oval -- all had strong returns last week, according to Deadline.
Smith and Sistas both retweeted a TVLine report about the new season.
"While we wait... #SistasOnBET," the show's Twitter feed said Wednesday, along with a kiss face emoji.
