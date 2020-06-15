Rappers Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch lead the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.

CBS, which will simulcast the awards show for the first time, announced the nominations in a press release Monday.

The BET Awards are presented by the BET network and recognize black excellence in music, television, film, sports and philanthropy.

Drake leads the field with six nominations: Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, two nominations for Best Collaboration and two nominations for Viewer's Choice Award.

Megan Thee Stallion and Ricch follow with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Viewer's Choice Award, while Ricch is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Viewer's Choice Award and Best New Artist.

Chris Brown , Lizzo and DaBaby are up for four nominations each.

The BET Awards will air June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

Here is a list of nominations for the 2020 BET Awards:

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walkerybn Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

