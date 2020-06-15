BET Awards: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion lead 2020 nominees
UPI News Service, 06/15/2020
Rappers Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch lead the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.
CBS, which will simulcast the awards show for the first time, announced the nominations in a press release Monday.
The BET Awards are presented by the BET network and recognize black excellence in music, television, film, sports and philanthropy.
Drake leads the field with six nominations: Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, two nominations for Best Collaboration and two nominations for Viewer's Choice Award.
Megan Thee Stallion and Ricch follow with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Viewer's Choice Award, while Ricch is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Viewer's Choice Award and Best New Artist.
