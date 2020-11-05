Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and other politicians read a series of Mean Tweets from social media users on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Anthony Scaramucci, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, John Kerry, Al Franken John Kasich , Pete Buttigieg, Adam Schiff and Mike Bloomberg also took part in the late night segment on Wednesday.

"Bernie Sanders seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour," a tweet said about Sanders.

"If Templeton the rat from Charlotte's Web had a successful rat cousin he hated for being an unctuous slime ball, it would be Ted Cruz," the politician read from a commentator.

"Elizabeth Warren is what happens when Jan Brady grows up," a social media user said about Warren.